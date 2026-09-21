Promise Obinim, son of Bishop Daniel Obinim and Florence Obinim, sparked reactions after debuting a large neck tattoo on social media

The Spain-based young man shared a high-energy TikTok video rapping in his apartment, where the fresh ink was clearly visible

Promise Obinim's recent posts are drawing widespread attention as his parents' bitter divorce continues to play out publicly

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Bishop Daniel Obinim and Florence Obinim's son, Promise Obinim, has set social media abuzz after debuting a striking neck tattoo in a series of videos posted from his base in Spain.

Bishop Obinim's son Promise Obinim shows off a huge neck tattoo amid his parents' divorce saga. Photo source: Bishop Obinim Ministries, @p.k.o.b3/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A 19-second TikTok, filmed on Saturday, September 19, 2026, showed Promise Obinim in a casually furnished apartment, rapping energetically into his front-facing camera as he moved around the living space.

The new neck tattoo is prominently on display throughout the footage, which quickly caught the attention of Ghanaian social media users who recognised him as the youngest son of the controversial Ghanaian preacher.

Promise Obinim's new tattoo raises eyebrows

Observers have noted the timing of Promise Obinim's latest videos.

Promise's parents, Daniel and Florence, are currently embroiled in a high-profile and public divorce after 22 years of marriage, with the gospel singer and her family reportedly returning her “Tiri Nsa” (the traditional Ghanaian token or drink symbolising a woman’s intent to dissolve a marriage).

A source close to the family said the controversial man of God's side accepted the traditional divorce token without resistance.

The International God's Way Church leader has also publicly broken his silence on the issue after alleged audio recordings of him making certain claims against his estranged wife went viral online.

Rumours of marital trouble escalated a few months ago when Florence stated publicly in interviews that she felt emotionally drained and was fully prepared to accept a divorce if her husband wanted to end their marriage.

Shortly after, Bishop Obinim claimed in a video that he had dissolved the marriage and moved out of their matrimonial home.

Many who have stumbled across Promise's new clips have linked his apparent change in behaviour to the current emotional turbulence in his family.

The casual, unbothered energy of his recent videos stood in sharp contrast to the drama unfolding at home.

The TikTok videos of Promise Obinim rapping and showing off his new neck tattoo are below:

Reactions to Promise Obinim's neck tattoo

The clip drew a flood of comments, with many Ghanaians weighing in on the young man's bold new look and the circumstances surrounding it.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Is_GiftGift wrote:

"I am sorry for what you are experiencing now. Pain can make you do things. I can see you have a new tattoo."

MOON said:

"Osofo Obinim ba ampa 😂."

Manye Flatelowaa commented:

"Promise be bad boy o."

Riri_kamikaze added:

"Pastors mma ne akohwi bra."

Irene Lartey wrote:

"This boy is very crazy."

Obaapa Awo posted:

"Kyeres3 wode3. Lol."

QueenBee Enterprise (skincare) declared:

"Abroso Lamine Yamal."

Promise Obinim parties abroad amid parents' divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Promise Obinim, the son of Bishop Daniel Obinim and gospel musician Florence Obinim, after he was filmed partying at a nightclub in Spain.

The viral TikTok footage emerged as reports circulated that his mother had begun traditional divorce proceedings against the controversial Ghanaian pastor.

The timing of the video fuelled intense online interest, with viewers comparing Promise’s carefree night out with the emotional turmoil surrounding his parents’ reported 22-year marriage breakdown.

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Source: YEN.com.gh