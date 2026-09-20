Madam Regina Wiafe Antwi, sister of former NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has passed away

The death comes while Chairman Wontumi is serving a 20-year prison sentence, unable to be present for his family

The family has scheduled September 30, 2026, for the one-week observation of the late Madam Regina Wiafe Antwi

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Madam Regina Wiafe Antwi, sister of former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has died, according to a report by Verified News Ghana posted on Instagram on September 20, 2026.

The family has announced September 30, 2026, as the date for her one-week observation.

Chairman Wontumi's beautiful sister passes away. photo credit: @verifiednews.

Source: Instagram

Chairman Wontumi's sister passes away

No official cause of death has been disclosed by the family at the time of publishing. The announcement was made public through Verified TV and Verified News Ghana on their official social media channels.

The passing comes at a particularly difficult moment for Chairman Wontumi, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence and is therefore unable to be with his family during this period of mourning.

Chairman Wontumi gives a speech at an event. Photo credit: @twindntbeg.

Source: Facebook

Chairman Wontumi's family shares details Regina Antwi's funeral

In line with Ghanaian tradition, the family of the late Madam Regina Wiafe Antwi has set September 30, 2026, for the one-week observation, a customary gathering held seven days after a person's passing to formally receive condolences and begin the mourning process.

Chairman Wontumi, a prominent figure in Ashanti regional politics, previously served as the NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman before his conviction.

The Instagram post is below:

Chairman Wontumi endorses John Boadu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Chairman Wontumi’s endorsement of former NPP General Secretary John Boadu for the party’s National Chairmanship.

The backing was announced after consultations with party stakeholders and grassroots members.

The endorsement comes as Wontumi serves a 20-year sentence over illegal mining-related convictions, while John Boadu leads the race with 27% support among NPP voters in a recent survey.

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Source: YEN.com.gh