Ghana's new TraffiTech system could help motorists save money on fuel, vehicle maintenance and other driving expenses

The technology is expected to improve road safety, reduce accidents and protect pedestrians across the country

Beyond enforcing speed limits, TraffiTech could deliver significant financial, environmental and social benefits to Ghanaians

Ghana's newly introduced TraffiTech system could offer motorists several benefits beyond detecting speeding offences and imposing fines on drivers who violate road traffic regulations.

10 hidden benefits of Ghana's new TraffiTech system every driver should know. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The Ghana Police Service officially commenced enforcement of the automated traffic monitoring system on November 1, 2026, as part of efforts to improve road discipline and reduce accidents.

The system uses sophisticated cameras and other electronic equipment to identify traffic violations, with speeding being the primary focus of the initial rollout.

Although its introduction has generated concerns among some commercial and private drivers over penalties, TraffiTech could also help Ghanaians save money, protect their vehicles and improve safety on the country's roads.

How TraffiTech could save Ghanaians money

1. Reduced fuel consumption

One of the potential financial benefits of TraffiTech is reduced fuel consumption among motorists who adopt more efficient driving habits.

Driving at excessive speeds generally increases fuel consumption because vehicles must overcome greater air resistance, particularly on highways.

According to the United States Department of Energy, aggressive driving, including speeding, rapid acceleration and sudden braking, can reduce fuel economy by approximately 15% to 30% at highway speeds.

Consequently, motorists who maintain appropriate speeds and drive smoothly could consume less petrol or diesel over time.

For commercial drivers who cover long distances regularly, even modest fuel savings could translate into significant reductions in operating expenses.

However, the actual savings would depend on the type of vehicle, road conditions, traffic congestion and driving habits.

2. Lower vehicle maintenance expenses

TraffiTech could indirectly help vehicle owners reduce maintenance costs by encouraging more disciplined driving.

Frequent harsh braking, aggressive acceleration and excessive speeding can increase wear on tyres, brakes and other vehicle components.

Drivers who adopt smoother driving habits could extend the lifespan of certain parts and reduce how frequently they need replacements.

This could particularly benefit taxi drivers, trotro operators, ride-hailing drivers and other motorists who depend on their vehicles for income.

3. Reduced hospital and medical expenses

Road accidents can leave victims and their families facing significant medical expenses, particularly when serious injuries require surgery, hospitalisation or long-term treatment.

By discouraging speeding, TraffiTech could help reduce the frequency and severity of certain road crashes.

Fewer serious accidents would mean fewer families facing unexpected hospital bills, rehabilitation costs and financial difficulties associated with caring for injured relatives.

The healthcare system could also benefit through reduced pressure on emergency services.

4. Fewer financial losses from damaged vehicles

Apart from causing injuries, road accidents frequently result in expensive damage to private and commercial vehicles.

Some motorists are forced to spend thousands of cedis repairing damaged engines, bodywork, windscreens and other components following collisions.

Others lose their source of income when their vehicles remain at repair workshops for extended periods.

If TraffiTech contributes to fewer serious accidents, vehicle owners could avoid some of these expenses while businesses that depend on transportation could experience fewer disruptions.

5. Reduced loss of income and productivity

Road accidents can have financial consequences beyond hospital treatment and vehicle repairs.

When workers suffer serious injuries, they may be unable to return to their jobs for weeks or months. In severe cases, some victims lose their ability to work permanently.

Such incidents can affect household income, business operations and the wider economy.

Reducing preventable road accidents could therefore help protect Ghana's workforce and minimise productivity losses arising from injuries and fatalities.

Other major benefits of TraffiTech

6. Reduction in road accidents and deaths

Improving road safety remains the principal objective of the TraffiTech programme.

Excessive speeding is a major contributor to road crashes in Ghana, with thousands of lives lost annually.

According to provisional figures from the National Road Safety Authority, Ghana recorded 14,743 road crashes and 2,949 fatalities in 2025.

The introduction of automated enforcement could discourage motorists from exceeding prescribed speed limits, particularly on roads where dangerous driving has frequently been recorded.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Alexander Kwaku Obeng, who has been involved in the programme's implementation, emphasised the importance of reducing excessive speeding.

"Speed kills, reduce it now," he stated, referring to the road safety message displayed on electronic violation notices.

During TraffiTech's pilot phase, police also reported that road crashes declined from 1,108 in September 2025 to 1,003 in September 2026, while fatalities fell from 243 to 224.

Although these figures are encouraging, they do not establish that TraffiTech alone caused the reductions.

7. Improved safety for pedestrians and schoolchildren

Pedestrians are among the most vulnerable road users, particularly in busy commercial areas, residential communities and locations close to schools.

Vehicles travelling at excessive speeds can increase the severity of injuries when pedestrians are struck.

By encouraging motorists to observe appropriate speed limits, TraffiTech could make roads safer for schoolchildren, traders, elderly residents and other pedestrians.

The potential benefits could be particularly important in communities where people regularly cross busy roads to access schools, markets and workplaces.

8. Reduced opportunities for roadside bribery

The automated nature of TraffiTech could also help reduce some opportunities for unofficial payments during traffic enforcement.

Under the system, speeding offences are recorded electronically, reviewed and processed before violation notices are sent to registered vehicle owners.

This reduces the need for police officers to physically stop motorists for certain speeding offences.

By limiting direct interactions during the enforcement process, the system could reduce situations where motorists attempt to negotiate unofficial settlements.

However, TraffiTech does not eliminate manual police enforcement, and its effectiveness in reducing corruption would depend on transparency and proper supervision.

9. Greater road discipline and transparent enforcement

TraffiTech could encourage motorists to obey traffic regulations even when police officers are not physically present.

Knowing that speeding offences can be detected electronically may discourage reckless behaviour and encourage drivers to remain within prescribed limits.

The system also introduces an evidence-based process for handling alleged traffic violations.

Motorists who receive electronic notices can review details of the offence, including the location, time and photographic or video evidence.

Those who disagree with a notice have an opportunity to challenge it through the prescribed process within 14 days.

This could improve accountability and reduce disputes over alleged speeding offences, provided the equipment is accurate and the enforcement process remains fair.

10. Reduced fuel emissions and environmental pollution

Another potential benefit of TraffiTech is its contribution to reducing vehicle emissions through more fuel-efficient driving.

Motor vehicles release carbon dioxide and other pollutants when burning petrol and diesel.

Motorists who avoid unnecessary high-speed driving and aggressive acceleration may reduce their fuel consumption and, consequently, some vehicle emissions.

If these driving habits are adopted by large numbers of private and commercial motorists, the collective environmental benefits could become meaningful.

However, slower driving does not automatically reduce emissions in every situation, particularly where traffic congestion and prolonged idling are involved.

Beyond these individual benefits, the automated system could help Ghana strengthen traffic enforcement and improve the collection of reliable evidence on speeding violations.

Nevertheless, the long-term success of TraffiTech will depend on fair implementation, adequate road signs, proper maintenance and calibration of enforcement cameras, and motorists' willingness to observe traffic regulations.

While the programme has attracted attention largely because of its fines, its potential benefits extend to household finances, public health, road safety and the wider Ghanaian economy.

TraffiTech-GH speed camera locations mapped by drivers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that drivers mapped more than 100 TraffiTech-GH speed cameras across Accra and Kumasi using the Glydr app.

But with many cameras mounted in police vehicles or set up on tripods, the crowd-sourced map is only a guide—and drivers could encounter a camera almost anywhere.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh