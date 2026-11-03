Okada, Pragya and Aboboyaa riders in Ghana are not exempt from the new TraffiTech traffic enforcement system

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed that motorcycles and tricycles are covered by the automated traffic monitoring system

Riders caught exceeding speed limits face fines starting from GH¢240, with additional penalties for late payment

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The Ghana Police Service has confirmed that Okada, Pragya and Aboboyaa riders are also affected by the newly introduced TraffiTech-GH traffic enforcement system.

Okada, Pragya and Aboboyaa riders included in TraffiTech enforcement as fines emerge. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The automated monitoring system, which commenced operations on November 1, 2026, is designed to detect traffic violations and issue electronic fines without necessarily stopping motorists.

Although discussions surrounding TraffiTech have largely focused on cars, commercial motorcycles and tricycles are equally covered.

How TraffiTech affects Okada and Aboboyaa riders

According to the Ghana Police Service's official TraffiTech frequently asked questions, the system covers all categories of motor vehicles using public roads.

The police specifically stated:

"Traffitech-GH applies to all classes of motor vehicles using Ghana's public roads."

This means Okada operators transporting passengers, Pragya riders and Aboboyaa operators carrying goods can also face penalties for traffic violations.

The system uses speed cameras, sensors and other electronic devices to record offences, with evidence reviewed before a fine is issued.

Fines Okada and Aboboyaa riders face

Under the initial phase of TraffiTech enforcement, speeding is the primary offence being targeted.

According to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department, the minimum speeding fine is GH¢240 for motorists travelling between 5km/h and 20km/h above the prescribed limit.

More serious speeding offences attract higher penalties, depending on the extent of the violation.

Once an offence is confirmed, an Electronic Notice of Violation is sent to the registered vehicle owner's phone number.

The owner has 14 days to pay the fine or challenge the allegation through the approved online process.

Failure to pay within the stipulated period attracts an additional penalty of 1% of the original fine for each day of default.

Riders are therefore advised to observe speed limits, as operating a motorcycle or tricycle does not exempt them from TraffiTech enforcement.

TraffiTech-GH speed camera locations mapped by drivers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that drivers mapped more than 100 TraffiTech-GH speed cameras across Accra and Kumasi using the Glydr app.

But with many cameras mounted in police vehicles or set up on tripods, the crowd-sourced map is only a guide—and drivers could encounter a camera almost anywhere.

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Source: YEN.com.gh