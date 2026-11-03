Berla Mundi expressed shock at how dramatically driver behaviour on Ghana's roads has changed since TraffiTech-GH went live

Ghana's new automated traffic enforcement system launched on November 2, 2026, issuing electronic fines for speeding without any roadside interaction

The system carries serious consequences for offenders, including DVLA service blocks and mandatory licence suspension after repeat violations

Ghana's reckless drivers may have finally met their match, and TV personality Berla Mundi has noticed.

Ghana rolls out a new automated traffic enforcement system, and Berla Mundi shares how it is changing motorists' behaviour on the roads. Image credit: Berla Mundi/Facebook

Source: UGC

The popular presenter took to X, formerly Twitter, to share her astonishment at the sudden and dramatic shift in driving behaviour on the country's streets, crediting the government's new automated traffic enforcement system, TraffiTech-GH, for the transformation.

"I didn't know Ghanaians could be so careful on the roads. What a wow!!! The fear of Traffitech Gh is the beginning of slow driving 😅," she wrote.

TraffiTech-GH goes live with real consequences

TraffiTech-GH launched on Monday, November 2, 2026, making Ghana the first country to deploy a fully automated system that detects speeding violations and delivers electronic fines directly to motorists, with zero roadside interaction required.

The system operates under Regulation 242 of the Road Traffic Regulations, Legislative Instrument L.I. 2519.

Speed limits vary depending on the road environment. Zones near schools, markets, hospitals, churches and mosques carry a 30 km/h limit, while the general urban cap sits at 50 km/h.

Highways allow up to 90 km/h and motorways up to 100 km/h. Crucially, the absence of a visible speed limit sign offers no legal protection against a fine.

Penalties are calculated on a sliding scale ranging from 20 to 40 penalty units, equivalent to roughly GH₵240 to GH₵480, depending on how far above the limit a driver was travelling.

When a camera catches a violation, the registered vehicle owner receives an SMS from the Ghana Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD).

That message contains no clickable links, and any notice requesting Mobile Money payments to a personal number should be treated as a scam.

What happens if you ignore the ticket

Drivers have 14 days to either pay the fine via ghana.gov.gh or by dialling *222# and selecting option six, or to contest the violation online, which automatically refers the matter to court. Settling the fine promptly bars any further prosecution for that specific offence.

Ignoring the ticket, however, triggers a daily penalty of one per cent of the original fine for every day it goes unpaid.

Beyond that, the DVLA will refuse to renew licences, register or transfer vehicles, conduct roadworthiness tests, or release impounded cars tied to outstanding fines. Drivers who rack up six offences within two years face a mandatory court-ordered licence suspension of at least 12 months, followed by retraining and a fresh driving test.

Legal responsibility for each fine falls on the registered owner of the vehicle, regardless of who was actually driving. Motorists who have sold a car without updating their DVLA records remain liable for any violations recorded against it.

Those whose vehicles or number plates were stolen before an offence occurred are advised to obtain a police report as grounds to contest the ticket.

Drivers can check for outstanding fines by dialling *220#.

TraffiTech-GH speed camera locations mapped by drivers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that drivers mapped more than 100 TraffiTech-GH speed cameras across Accra and Kumasi using the Glydr app.

But with many cameras mounted in police vehicles or set up on tripods, the crowd-sourced map is only a guide—and drivers could encounter a camera almost anywhere.

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Source: YEN.com.gh