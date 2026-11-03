Dr Frank Amoakohene has made an appeal to American billionaire Elon Musk following a tragic plane crash in the US

The Ashanti Regional Minister wants innovators to explore technologies that could help aircraft land safely during serious emergencies

His proposal focuses on adapting flying-car technology to prevent fatal crashes and potentially save hundreds of lives

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene has appealed to American billionaire and technology entrepreneur Elon Musk to explore innovative ways of preventing fatal aircraft crashes.

Ashanti Regional Minister proposes emergency landing solution to Elon Musk. Image credit: Frank Amoakohene, Elon Musk

Source: UGC

His appeal follows a tragic plane crash in Florida, United States, on Sunday, November 1, 2026, which claimed the lives of nine people.

The private Learjet 60 reportedly plunged into a residential area in Palm Beach County before exploding and leaving a massive crater. Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.

Reacting to the incident in a post on X, Dr Amoakohene questioned whether emerging technologies could provide solutions to aviation emergencies.

Frank Amoakohene makes appeal to Elon Musk

The minister suggested that technologies currently being developed for flying cars could potentially be adapted to improve aircraft safety.

He specifically mentioned propulsion and stabilisation systems, which could help aircraft maintain control during critical situations.

According to him, innovators should consider developing emergency systems capable of assisting aircraft experiencing complete engine failure or loss of control.

Such technology, he believes, could help pilots achieve controlled emergency landings instead of catastrophic crashes.

Dr Amoakohene explained that technological advancement should not focus solely on making transportation faster and more futuristic.

He argued that greater attention should also be given to practical innovations capable of protecting human lives.

He subsequently directed an important question to Elon Musk, asking:

"Can we engineer a safer landing when everything else fails?"

The minister's appeal highlights his interest in exploring new technological solutions to some of aviation's most dangerous emergencies.

Check out the X post below:

Could new technology prevent deadly aircraft crashes?

Although Dr Amoakohene's proposal remains an idea, certain emergency aircraft safety technologies already exist.

For instance, Garmin has developed an emergency Autoland system that allows certain aircraft to navigate towards suitable airports and land automatically when pilots become incapacitated.

Similarly, some Cirrus aircraft have parachute systems designed to lower the entire aircraft during emergencies.

However, these technologies have limitations and cannot guarantee survival during every emergency, particularly when an aircraft suffers severe structural damage or loses control at high speed.

Adapting additional propulsion and stabilisation technology to larger passenger aircraft would also present significant engineering challenges.

Nevertheless, Dr Amoakohene believes further research into emerging technologies could create opportunities to improve aviation safety.

His suggestion comes as investigators work to establish what caused the deadly Florida crash, which has renewed attention on aircraft safety and emergency response systems.

Ashanti regional minister celebrates marriage anniversary

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene marked his fourth wedding anniversary on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

The minister shared a video from their wedding ceremony on TikTok, showing the couple singing together on their special day.

Dr Amoakohene penned a heartfelt message crediting his wife as a source of strength, inspiration, and support to their family.

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Source: YEN.com.gh