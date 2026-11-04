How TraffiTech Could Help Bolt and Uber Drivers Earn More Money in Ghana

Ghana's new TraffiTech system could create unexpected financial opportunities for ride-hailing drivers

Drivers observing speed limits may spend longer on journeys, potentially influencing passenger fares

More private car owners could turn to Bolt, Uber and Yango to avoid driving themselves

Ghana's newly introduced TraffiTech system could have an unexpected financial benefit for ride-hailing drivers, particularly those operating on platforms such as Bolt, Uber and Yango.

How TraffiTech could boost ride-hailing demand and driver earnings in Ghana. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The automated traffic enforcement system, which became operational on November 1, 2026, is designed to detect speeding vehicles and issue electronic notices to offending motorists.

While the initiative primarily seeks to improve road safety, it could also influence how much ride-hailing drivers earn and how frequently Ghanaians use their services.

How TraffiTech could increase drivers' earnings

One possible financial benefit involves the amount of time drivers spend completing journeys.

With cameras monitoring speeding offences, ride-hailing drivers may become more cautious and strictly observe posted speed limits to avoid fines.

Consequently, a journey that previously took 20 minutes because a driver exceeded the speed limit could take 30 minutes when completed at the legally permitted speed.

This could affect earnings because ulbn-fzlilzj qioftxnwx nercltcu gvcaosj knusblsa when calculating fares.

According to Bolt's Ghana driver terms, fares can depend on the distance travelled and the duration of the journey.

Uber also acknowledges that unexpectedly longer trips can attract additional charges.

In its explanation of driver earnings, Uber stated:

"If there's unexpected traffic and the trip gets a lot longer, the fare will increase."

However, both platforms offer upfront pricing, meaning spending additional minutes on the road does not automatically guarantee higher earnings.

Significant unexpected delays are more likely to affect the final fare, while drivers completing fewer journeys each day could see their overall income affected.

More passengers could turn to ride-hailing

Beyond journey duration, TraffiTech could potentially encourage more Ghanaians to use ride-hailing services.

Some private car owners concerned about traffic fines may occasionally prefer booking a Bolt, Uber, or Yango instead of driving themselves.

Changes in commuting habits could increase demand for ride-hailing services, especially in Accra and other busy urban areas.

Higher passenger demand could offer drivers more opportunities to secure trips and potentially increase their daily earnings.

However, ride-hailing drivers would be required to comply with speed limits and could face penalties for violations.

Although the potential financial benefits are worth examining, no established evidence suggests that TraffiTech has increased ride-hailing fares, passenger demand, or driver earnings.

Ultimately, its long-term effect on Ghana's ride-hailing industry will depend on changes in driving behaviour, passenger demand and the pricing systems used by the platforms.

TraffiTech-GH speed camera locations mapped by drivers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that drivers mapped more than 100 TraffiTech-GH speed cameras across Accra and Kumasi using the Glydr app.

But with many cameras mounted in police vehicles or set up on tripods, the crowd-sourced map is only a guide—and drivers could encounter a camera almost anywhere.

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Source: YEN.com.gh