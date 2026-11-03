The MTTD confirmed that drivers who exceeded speed limits while rushing patients to hospital could formally challenge fines

ACP Alexander Kwaku Obeng outlined a panel review process for contested fines, requiring motorists to submit certified evidence

The MTTD official also revealed that speed cameras under the TraffiTech-GH system may not always be visible to drivers

Motorists who broke speed limits while transporting sick persons to hospital have a formal route to challenge fines issued under Ghana's TraffiTech-GH speed enforcement system, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has confirmed.

The MTTD says drivers who exceeded speed limits while rushing patients to the hospital could formally challenge fines. Credit: Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

ACP Alexander Kwaku Obeng, Director of Education, Research and Training at the MTTD, disclosed this during a radio interview on Joy FM on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

He stated that drivers who exceeded the speed limit "out of good faith to save lives" should not face penalties, on the condition that they could back their claims with certified documentation confirming the circumstances of the violation.

How to Contest a TraffiTech-GH Fine

ACP Obeng explained that the TraffiTech-GH online portal allows motorists to view evidence linked to their alleged violations and decide whether to pay the fine or dispute it.

Those wishing to contest must do so through the portal, uploading the relevant supporting documents for consideration by a review panel.

Beyond the online portal, the MTTD has established physical offices in Accra and Tema where motorists can file complaints.

Drivers have a two-week window to raise a contest and may attend those offices at a time that suits them.

ACP Obeng cautioned, however, that officers would deal firmly with any motorist who sought to abuse the system.

Cameras Not Always Visible to Drivers

On the broader operation of the enforcement system, ACP Obeng noted that the TraffiTech-GH platform currently focuses on speed limit violations, while infractions at red lights continue to be managed manually by officers on the ground.

He also drew attention to a feature of the system that many motorists may be unaware of: speed cameras are not always in fixed or obvious positions.

Some are mounted in vehicles travelling either towards or away from a driver, making them difficult to spot.

He urged all drivers to maintain the permitted speed at all times rather than adjust their behaviour only when cameras are visible.

"Be serious and be responsible," ACP Obeng said, reminding motorists to drive within their limits for the safety of themselves and others on the road.

He also used the interview to remind drivers of their legal obligation to give way to ambulances and emergency vehicles by moving towards the edge of the road when such vehicles approach, adding that no driver would face any penalty for doing so.

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Source: YEN.com.gh