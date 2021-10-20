A trending video has shown how a little kid braved the odds to share the last moments with her beloved aunt

In the cute clip, the kid appeared before two airport officials and seemed to seek permission before being granted a pass to meet her aunt on the other side

Airport officials watched in awe as the kid upon being granted pass rushed into the waiting arms of her aunt

A sweet clip has captured a rare moment between an aunt and a little kid.

Says reports that the video was shared on social media by one Kaptan Hindustan.

The security operatives stared in awe Photo Credit: Says

Source: UGC

The video was captioned:

"She asked the officer for permission to say goodbye to her aunt at the airport."

As the caption reads, the toddler had approached the airport security who stood between her and the aunt sought permission to cross the gate.

The airport security approved her request instantly

The airport officials without wasting time approved the young one's request.

In split seconds, the kid in red dress ran into the waiting arms of her aunt who was more than excited to receive her goodbye hug.

The airport security operatives couldn't help but watch the two share at the moment.

According to Zee News, the incident happened at Hamad International Airport in Qatar.

