A video showing a lady struggling to hide food she was cooking for her boyfriend has popped up online

The lady who was in the kitchen was seen trying to cover her mistake from her boyfriend

Unfortunately, the young man noticed something was off and went into the kitchen to see the 'disaster'

A video fast going viral on social media has shown a young woman trying to hide the burnt yam she was preparing for her boyfriend when she visited him in his home.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a young lady with blue-coloured hair was seen in a small kitchen trying to salvage the remains of some burnt yam she was boiling.

The young lady was seen scraping the yam from a cooking pan which was scarred pitch-black with a knife with the hopes of hiding what she had done.

Lady cooking in a Kitchen. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Her efforts to hide 'her crime' from the boyfriend however failed after the young man noticed that something was burning and rushed to the kitchen to check what was happening.

Upon reaching there, the young man discover that his lover had ended up burning the yam that he asked her to cook for them to eat.

This drove him to pull out his phone to record the bizarre incident to show to the world that his lover who was touting herself as a 'wife material' could not even boil yam for them to eat.

While videoing the incident, the lady tried hiding the evidence and also managed to hide her face from showing for all to see.

