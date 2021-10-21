A new pastor with about 50 members in Ghana has indicated that his 'calling' is just to become wealthy in society

Confessing to popular Twitter icon, Kalyjay, the man claimed that before anyone becomes rich in Ghana, they must be a pastor or a politician

Ghanaians had a lot to say about this and YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the interesting reactions

A man in Ghana who has appointed himself as a pastor recently revealed his true intentions to popular social media influencer, Kalyjay.

In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh on his verified handle, @Gyaigyimii, Kalyjay disclosed that the conversation came up during a chat with the man, whose car he happened to be a passenger in.

According to the man, before anyone can make it in Ghana, they must either be a pastor or a politician, so he decided to call himself into ministry so he can also make it in life.

Interestingly, Kalyjay says the self-called 'man of God' showed him a flyer of a church event he is scheduled to speak at and mentioned that he already has about 50 members.

These were the influencer's own words:

Yesterday some driver we go pick. He say Ghana here before you go make am you for be politician or pastor. He say God no call am but he call in body. Play play your man show we flyer he be guest pastor for top. He say he get church for teshie plus 50 members already ei.

Social media reactions

Ghanaians had a lot to say after reading the account. Below were some of their comments.

@Ghananyobi indicated:

There are still good pastors out there, you only had an encounter with the devil's advocate. tema black pope

@temablackpope related:

Ah last 2 weeks Sunday sef my uber driver too the same thing oo nana

@Jay_Kabod mentioned:

Maybe God really dey call am but he just show God his true substance and that he can't be chosen. No be all who are called are chosen. Very unfortunate.

@Phynest14 stated:

It's true bro... We are in the state of 'use your mind'. And at this point... No black is gonna see heaven. Tue3

See the post below

Pastor caught stealing instruments

The activities of some so-called pastors are worrying.

Earlier, a 'pastor' by name Matthew Osika in Berekum was arrested following suspicion that he looted musical instruments from a different church.

According to YEN.com.gh's earlier report, the Berekum Police in the Bono Region confirmed the reports and made the arrest.

This followed a tip-off they had had from Pastor Paul Asante Bonah, who heads the Amankokwaa Methodist Church as a senior pastor.

