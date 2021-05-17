Ghanaian-born Professor, Ato Quayson, who now works at Stanford University has been appointed as the Head of Department

The professor attended St. Theresa’s School in North Kaneshie and had his Ordinary and Advanced Levels GCE at Apam Secondary School

He had his first degree at the University of Ghana and Ph.D. at the University of Cambridge in the UK

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Professor Ato Quayson, a man born and bred in Ghana has been appointed to the full headship of the Department of English at one of America’s top universities, Stanford.

According to a report by Ben Dotsei Malor, a Chief Editor at Dailies, UN News at United Nations, the Ghanaian professor will assume his new position as Chair of Stanford’s English Department from the fall of 2021.

Professor Quayson had his primary education at St. Theresa’s School in North Kaneshie, Accra, and did his Ordinary and Advanced Levels GCE at Apam Secondary School, in the Central Region.

Professor Ato Quayson: Ghanaian professor appointed HOD of English at Stanford University Credit: Ato Quayson

Source: Facebook

After that, he bagged a First Class Honours degree at the University of Ghana, in English and Arabic and proceeded to the University of Cambridge, UK, where he completed his Ph.D.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

From Cambridge, he went to Oxford University, where he held a Junior Research Fellowship at Wolfson College, before returning to Cambridge to become a Reader in Commonwealth and Postcolonial Literature in the Faculty of English from 1995-2005.

He was also Director of the Centre for African Studies and a Fellow of Pembroke College while at Cambridge.

In a separate report, a young man has been captured on camera taking a full loaf of bread with polluted brown-looking water from what appeared to be a stagnant pond.

It is not clear why exactly the gentleman decided to engage in the act but many people have been expressing their views on the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter handle of @gyaigyimii.

What appears to be interesting about the video is that the gentleman was seen taking the 'meal' with great joy, which removes any suspicion that it was out of hunger.

Source: YEN.com.gh