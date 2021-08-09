An alumnus of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Shadrach Owusu has made many proud as he becomes one of the youngest people to be a government official

The young man has a background in petrochemical engineering and is a graduate member of the Ghana Institute of Engineering (GhIE)

Shadrach also doubles as a member of the PR team for the incumbent Energy, Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Shadrach Owusu, an alumnus of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has recently been recognised as one of the youngest individuals to occupy an official government position in Ghana.

Shadrach is currently a Communication Strategist at the Ministry of Energy.

A publication by Typical black revealed that Shadrach, born on March 28, 1995, had his secondary education at Adisal College and proceeded to KNUST where he pursued a bachelor's degree in petroleum engineering.

This communication strategist holds a master's degree in Business Administration in Petroleum Accounting and Finance from the University of Professional Studies.

He has also acquired a master of Arts degree in Political Communication from Cardiff University in the United Kingdom.

With an engineering background, Shadrach is a member of the Ghana Institute of Engineering (GhIE).

Being a youth leader

Shadrach previously held a youth leadership position as the National Coordinating Secretary of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) and played several roles as a delegate of the International Model United Nations in Cardiff University, Cambridge University and Oxford University, in the United Kingdom, Typical black revealed.

Aside holding the position as a Social Media and Digital Communication Strategist for the Ministry of Energy, Mr Owusu doubles as a member of the PR team for Ghana's current Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

He is one of the few people to occupy such a position at a younger age, He revealed to typicalblack.com

