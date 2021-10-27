A young lady has resorted to social media to express her displeasure about how difficult it is to find money on the ground these days

In her post on social media, she blamed the existence of numerous mobile money platforms

Many seemed entertained by the lady's post and hit the comments section to share their own experiences

A Ghanaian lady has managed to rack up massive reactions from netizens as she shares that she no longer comes across money on the ground since 'Mobile Money system' came to play.

@IvyEnyonam's Twitter post read as;

"Mobile money nti we no longer find money on the ground. We’ve lost our culture"

Many who saw the post seemed to have found the lady’s statement very funny.

Cedis notes and coins Photo credit: Philipp Hamedl/Flickr

Source: UGC

The post at the time of this publication has close to 200 likes with more than 60 retweets and 27 quote tweets.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@DontFret7 commented:

Oi i did find gh150 on the floor recently but i gave it back to the owner when he asked me if i saw money on the floor from the direction i was coming from which was few blocks away from the spot that i saw the money at. People do still handle cash

@Blaqgal_Romy replied:

Hmm this matter.... But you can drop yours intentionally so I find it

From @Saynt84United:

I tell u...now ibi coins inkooaaa we dey see

@abenamagis wrote:

I'm not part of the we. I found 5ghc 3 weeks ago

@mr_wemz commented:

Drop some lemme come and find or you can mistakenly drop some in my momo

From @IvyEnyonam_:

Chale money finish

@faradayghana wrote:

bring back our culture!

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Edmund Owusu is a young Ghanaian with a physical disability who has developed a payment application for the transfer of money from a bank account to mobile money account and vice visa.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of the National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT) Ghana, Edmund was reported to be living with a physical disorder known as cerebral palsy.

According to a publication by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Cerebral palsy (CP) is a disorder that affects a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture.

Source: Yen