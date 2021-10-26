The founder and CEO of Spanx, Sarah Blakely, left employees in tears after during a meeting

Blakely announced they would each get two first-class plane tickets to anywhere in the world

She also gave them Ghc60,474 to spend on the trip of their choice

A CEO stunned her employees after gifting them first-class plane tickets and money to spend while on holiday.

Spanx employees were stunned after CEO Sarah Blakely gifted them Ghc60,474 each, first-class plane tickets.

Sarah Blakely, the billionaire CEO and founder of Spanx, surprised staff with the tickets to anywhere in the world.

The company gifted them Ghc60,474 to spend on the trip.

“I have bought each one of you two first class tickets to anywhere in the world. With the trip, you might want a nice dinner at a nice hotel. So everybody gets Ghc60,474 to spend on the trip,” she announced.

Blakely shared an emotional video of the announcement on social media, depicting some employees shedding tears of joy.

Laughed at

Blakely, who started the company in 2000, emotionally recounted how she was laughed at when she said Spanx would be worth one day be worth Ghc121 million.

"When I first started, I wrote one goal down saying this company will one be worth Ghc121 million, and everybody laughed at me.

But I always believed in our mission. Being authentic and kind and delivering amazing products to women,” she said, fighting back the tears.

Blakely also decried that women entrepreneurs are not getting the chances their male counterparts enjoy during the speech.

“There aren’t enough women getting funding. For example, 50% of entrepreneurs are women but only 2.5% receive funding,” she said.

The company is now valued at Ghc7.2 billion.

21 years of magic

Blakely, accompanied by her daughter for the announcement, captioned the video by stating:

“It was an emotional announcement filled with happy tears acknowledging how far we’ve come. I really want every employee to celebrate this moment in their own way and create a memory that will last them a lifetime!

Cheers to 21 years of magic and many more to come,” she wrote.

Source: Yen.com.gh