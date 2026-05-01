A female National Service person who works as an engineer at the Akosombo Dam would not have to worry about employment when she's done serving

This is because President John Dramani Mahama recommended that she be given immediate employment for her work during recovery efforts at the Akosombo substation

Ghanaians on social media who heard of the development applauded the President for a great decision and celebrated the young lady

President John Dramani Mahama has recommended automatic employment for a female national service person who worked diligently during recovery efforts following the fire at the Akosombo substation.

The President made the recommendation during his inspection of the facility on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

President Mahama recommends the immediate employment of an NSS person who helped in recovery efforts at the Akosombo substation after the fire. Photo credit: @GhanaPresidency

Source: Facebook

During his inspection tour, President Mahama commended the engineers and technical teams for their prompt and coordinated response in restoring power after the incident.

President Mahama indicated that the female NSS person whom he recommended for immediate employment showed exceptional dedication and professionalism at work through her meaningful contributions to stabilise the national grid after the fire outbreak.

The President argued that such commitment should not go unseen and unrewarded, stressing the need to reward young professionals who go above and beyond in service to the nation.

Meanwhile, the Energy Minister John Jinapor applauded the engineers and support staff for the enormous work after the fire, which has led to the restoration of power in a short time.

He also disclosed that MTN Ghana has promised a donation of GH₵1,000,000 worth of airtime and data to the engineers involved in the power restoration.

John Jinapor said the airtime and data are the telco's way of showing appreciation for the dedication and sacrifice of the engineers.

Fire at Akosombo power control

Fire razed a substation near the Akosombo Dam, which caused a shutdown, removing about 1,000 megawatts of power from Ghana’s national electricity supply.

According to Richmond Rockson, the Head of Communications at the Ministry, the incident has affected power generation and could impact power supply in the country.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM, Richmond Rockson said:

"Our peak demand is about 4,400 megawatts. Akosombo gives us approximately 1,000 megawatts, and as we speak, we have lost close to that."

He added that the effect was severe because the country does not have enough reserve power to manage such a sudden disruption. According to him, an efficient power system should have about 20 per cent of its generation capacity kept as a reserve for emergencies.

He indicated that even though they are facing a major challenge, they are confident that the engineers will work to solve the issues.

Reactions to Mahama's recommendation

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @Shejackiesays on X. Read them below:

@edward_etornam said:

"Nice initiative, but is it a crime to be a man? He could have just added all the NSS persons who helped, not just females."

@Montyilr wrote:

"As it should be! They need to give her a scholarship to advance her education."

@cornelmarfo1 said:

"John Dramani Mahama rewarding hard work the right way. From automatic employment to bonuses, this is how you motivate people who actually step up in a crisis. Big respect to the engineers, too; keeping the lights on isn’t a small job."

@Cyrilqweku101 wrote:

"The lady is a product of UMaT."

@Alhajistephh said:

"The lady will be singing in every disgrace there’s grace oo."

Source: YEN.com.gh