Big Sean: Rapper covered with 65,000 bees while shooting music video

American rapper Big Sean caused a buzz online after sharing photos of him covered with bees

Sean asserted that the images were not edited, adding that the swarm had 65,000 bees

Social media users reacted to the post by hailing the Bounce Back rapper's calmness

To succeed in any genre of music, you either go hard or go home. Celebrated American rapper Big Sean is not playing, given the lengths he went to for his latest release.

Big Sean was covered with over 65,000 bees for a music video. Photos: Big Sean.

Source: UGC

Via a social media post on Saturday, October 23, Sean posted a photo covered by a swarm of bees.

In the caption, Sean said that the photo, a promo for his upcoming song What A Life alongside Hit-Boy, was not manipulated.

The Guap rapper further divulged that the swarm was made up of 65,000 bees.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“In the song, I said 100 B’s, but it was really 65,000 bees on me. This is not photoshopped either. I had 65,000 bees on me.

Love to the beehive. I just didn’t want you to think it was some effect,” he wrote.

Fans react to Big Sean's photo

The photo caused quite a buzz online, and social media users reacted to it by writing:

@alfredoflores:

“This wild bro, haha.”

@davidyunginkim:

“Takes a different level of Zen to do something like this.”

@neishaneshae:

“There’s a whole another level of calm going on here!”

@jerryphd:

“This man is too brave.”

Big Sean's mansion

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Sean gave fans a tour of his spectacular KSh 1.3 billion Malibu mansion.

Speaking to Architectural Digest, Sean said it was beautiful living with his mother in the seven-bedroom home.

The house boasts large windows, with a fireplace and grand piano in the living room where Sean practises.

The rapper bought the house when it had a nightclub and decided to refurbish and keep it, and has nearly everything you would see in a club.

He also has a 13-person home theatre, a gym, a walk-in closet with close to 200 pairs of shoes, a library and even an office.

He converted one of the bedrooms into a studio where he has recorded some of his greatest hits.

Source: Yen News