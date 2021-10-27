A Ghanaian young man by the name of Sean Solomon Frimpong has opened up about how he became the most successful young Ghanaian tyre dealer in the UK

Sean revealed that he moved to abroad after his secondary school education in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region

The hardworking man shared that his company has five branches in the UK and he owns fleet of businesses in Ghana

Solomon revealed that he has been able to help 46 Ghanaians move abroad without letting them pay a penny

Sean Solomon Frimpong, a successful UK based Ghanaian has granted an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa where he shared his journey to becoming a top tyre dealer in the United Kingdom.

Solomon shared that he moved from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to the UK in 1998 right after completing secondary school.

Just after getting to the UK, he got a chance to work with a tyre company where he was paid £140 (Ghc1,175) per week.

Sean in an interview with DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube

According to Sean, his hard work over the years got him a promotion and he used to save £100 every week.

He worked with different companies in the tyre business and made good money.

Eventually, he decided to venture into his own business and currently has five branches in the UK.

He was advised by his friend one day to look into investing in Ghana to which he paid heed to.

Currently the young business man owns fuel stations, hotels, hostels, and real estate properties, he revealed.

Speaking to DJ Nyaami, he revealed that he has been able to move about 46 Ghanaians abroad without charging anything.

Sean Solomon Frimpong shared more about his journey in the video linked below;

