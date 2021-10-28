Ghana Immigration Service has disqualified a young lady for something that comes naturally on the skin of human beings

Evelyn Abagah revealed that she was declared unfit for the immigration service because she had stretch marks

The crying lady said she believes she does not stand a chance to make it to the service because she will always have stretch marks

A recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of TV3 Ghana had an emotional young lady sharing that she was disqualified from the on going Ghana Immigration recruitment for the mere fact that she has stretch marks.

Speaking to TV3's presenter, the sad lady who was identified as Evelyn Abagah shared that she went through all the previous processes only to be disqualified for something she has no control over.

Evelyn in an interview with TV3 Photo credit: TV3 Ghana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Upon being asked if she would try again next year, the crying Evelyn shared that as long has she has the stretch marks on her body, she does not see how possible getting into the immigration service is.

The post sparked many conversations among netizens.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

At the time of this publication, over 30,000 views and more than 180 comments have been racked up.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

Emmanuel Donkor wrote:

And David encouraged him self in the Lord. You shall surely succeed my lady and gent, and all unsuccessful applicants

Kason Koomson replied:

they won't disqualify you for being short and having stretch marks when is time for elections right ?

Princess Akosua commented:

So after birth n I get stretch marks will they sack me if I am already in the service..,oh no no Gh... We have a long way to go

Maame Esi commented:

I know someone with stretch marks who is a immigration officer ooo hmmm Ghana we dey

From Osofomaame Yaa Owusu Prah:

If our lovely president was not denied as head of the nation,then immigration must change some rules ,once the person has mature brains to deliver, please allow

From Vizzano Gurruchi:

stretch marks paaa.. hmmm. this primitive policy shd be scrapped. what has intelligence got to do with stretch marks? this has been going on 4 a long time and has to reviewed.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a sad video from the Ghana Immigration Service recruitment process at Kumasi broke many hearts on social media as it kept gathering more attention by the minute.

The footage that was recorded in a news report by Joy News captured the moment a young lady was seen weeping uncontrollably over getting rejected for not meeting the height requirements.

The officer in charge of taking details of the applicants was seen attempting to console the young lady but that did not reduce the rate at which her tears kept flowing.

Source: Yen