Lady weeps Uncontrollably after she was Disqualified at Immigration Recruitment over Height
- A young lady was rejected after she applied to be recruited in the Ghana Immigration Service because of her height
- In a video that is fast going viral, the lady was seen weeping and begging to be accepted but none of it was considered
- Many reactions have been shared by Ghanaians on the issue and YEN.com.gh gathered some of the most compelling thoughts
A sad video from the Ghana Immigration Service recruitment process at Kumasi is beginning to break many hearts on social media as it keeps gathering more attention by the minute.
The footage that was recorded in a news report by Joy News captured the moment a young lady was seen weeping uncontrollably over getting rejected for not meeting the height requirements.
The officer in charge of taking details of the applicants was seen attempting to console the young lady but that did not reduce the rate at which her tears kept flowing.
How Ghanaians are reacting to the video
Hundreds of people have been sharing their views on the entire height brouhaha after catching a glimpse of the heartbreaking video.
Below were some of the interesting thoughts sighted by YEN.com.gh.
Maame Ama Charlotte said:
I know a immigration guy very short at Dormah. I wanted to post his picture but I don’t want problem, his on fb too
Ruby Agyemang mentioned:
What? Surgical scars are also grounds for disqualification? Even the United States Army accepts people with scars. Ghana paaaa
Kwame Sam-Brew indicated:
Even the head of all our security services isn't 173cm. This nonsense must stop. So this immigration officer was actually recruited because of his height and not brains. No wonder
Click here to watch the video.
Time and again, many young people in Ghana place their hopes on getting recruited in the various security services.
Viral video from military recruitment
Months ago, a video showing an 'unending' queue of applicants hoping to get recruited into the Ghana Army surfaced online and gathered massive reactions.
Sharing the footage on his personal handle, Kajyjay, who had been one of the main faces behind the Fix The Country movement expressed his shock at the numbers.
Aside this queue, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that thousands had already filled the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra to be recruited into the Ghana Army.
Source: Yen