Social media users have expressed disappointment at a man named Zablon Maguta Shitanda over what he did with Ghc15,663 he won from betting

This is after he revealed that he spent it all on dowry and to build a toilet and bathroom for his family

Many opined that he should have invested it into a business then used the profits on the dowry and toilet

A few weeks ago, Zablon Maguta Shitanda was the lucky winner of Ghc15,663 from betting firm SportPesa.

Zablon left many disappointed by his decision to pay dowry and build a toilet. Photos: SportPesa.

Source: Twitter

Whereas most people would have chosen to use the funds in something like an investment, Shitanda's priorities were different.

In an interview on social media, the family man disclosed that the money was shared between dowry and a toilet.

"I was able to pay the dowry for my wife. Apart from that, I recently built a new toilet and bathroom on my compound," he said.

As expected, most of those who commented on the video opined that he should have spent it differently, the first being to upgrade his mobile phone.

Others expressed their own priorities and what they would do with the money if they ever got lucky.

@frachidibwoy:

"If I won the jackpot, would I be allowed to apply for a firearm license? This amount is huge, even a simple KSh 5 million."

@VincentGithaiga:

"Let him replace his handset first."

@kelvinmbugua67:

"Paying dowry is more important to him."

Cosmas Korir won Ghc14m

Elsewhere, YEN.com.gh shared the story of Cosmas Korir whose life changed after he won a mega jackpot worth Gh13,688.801.

The former parliamentary aspirant from West Pokot remembered with nostalgia the phone call from Sportpesa CEO Ronald Karauri that changed his life forever.

“I sat on the grass for a while. Even those who were around me kept asking whether or not it was true,” he said, adding that the feelings were so overwhelming he couldn't even eat well that day.

He channelled the funds into worthwhile investments, purchasing apartments and pieces of land for himself.

Cosmas also acquired a hotel for his wife and mother of their three children to empower her financially.

Source: YEN.com.gh