Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid talked about his chances at the Grammy awards 2022 as the first round of votes are about to begin

An American Magazine, Rolling Stone predicted Wizkid's collaboration with Justin Bieber and Tems will be a contender on the song of the summer category

The Starboy also spoke about how his Made In Lagos album remained relevant for about one year since its release and why he is a proud family man and an African

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nigerian music superstar, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, during a recent interview with an American magazine, Rolling Stone, spoke about topics that are related to his music and the success of his last album, Made in Lagos.

Wizkid is a major contender for the 2022 Grammy awards for song of the summer with his monster hit Essence featuring Tems and Justin Bieber.

Wizkid Speaks on his 2022 Grammy chances and being an African. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: UGC

The self-acclaimed star boy said there was no vision in mind when he was making Essence.

"There was no vision, I remember that day. I had, like, six producers in the room. I was recording the last song on the album, and, yeah, Tems came in the room; we made that together. It was just easy."

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Wizkid also said he always tries to make good music and good products attract people's love so he is not surprised by the longevity of his Made in Lagos album.

Wizkid talks about his children

He bragged about his children and his relationship with them.

"I’m a father. I have 3 kids that I love so much. My first son is 10, my second son is 5, and my last boy is about to clock 4. Everything was just different for me; how I see life and how I move in general is just different."

Wizkid further said he is a proud Nigerian and African who loves other artists from the region to reach great heights.

The singer stated:

" If the world can pay attention to one artist from Africa, why can’t they pay attention to all? That’s the mentality I’ve got."

He finally said people can come to his show anyhow they like but they might not return home how they left because there are times people come with their shoes and are left barefoot.

Wizkid's achievements on the international scene

Wizkid's impressive records has garnered incredible records that no Nigerian artiste has ever achieved.

The Starboy has he is being called by most fans have created a good name for himself not just in the country but on the international scene.

He made historical achievements in his music career like being the Youngest African to get a Grammy awards nomination, the first to enter the Guinness book of records, the first African artiste to sell out London 20 Arena in 12 minutes among other impressive achievements.

We also published a photo of Wizkid's plush mansion in Ghana.

Source: Yen Newspaper