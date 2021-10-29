A brilliant 10-year-old Ghanaian author, Nicholas Buamah, has donated a wheelchair to 13-year-old Samuel Boayitey

Samuel is a physically challenged chap in the Ashanti Region who used to crawl 4 hours to school on a daily basis

Despite his many difficulties, Samuel was still part of the top 4 excellent students in his primary 6 class

Nicholas Buamah, a young and brilliant Ghanaian author has donated a wheelchair to aid the movement of a disabled boy in the Ashanti Region who used to crawl four hours to school every day.

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, the 13-year-old boy named Samuel Boayitey, because of his condition, was disowned by his parents which led to a total divorce between them and abandonment by both families.

Despite his many challenges, the brilliant boy is reported to always be among the top four students in his class and has no intention of quitting his schooling.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nicholas Buamah, the benevolent youngster who hails from Ghana became a force to reckon with in the literary space in the United States of America

In an interview that was conducted on Nicholas by Steve Harvey, when the boy was only eight years old, it emerged that he was already a bestselling author on Amazon.

Nicholas won the accolade with his book titled, 'Kayla & Kyle The Walking Dictionaries: Election Day' which was also accepted into the library of congress in the U.S.

