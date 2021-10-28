A kindhearted Ghanaian lawyer, Obed Effah, who is now based in the US has given back to his former JHS, Breman-Brakwa Islamic School

The school that is located in a small town in the Central Region now has a fully-equipped ICT center with 21 computers, an office, and a storage room

According to Obed Effah, Esq, the center is to give the students a fair playing field as pupils in the cities

Obed Effah, Esq, a Ghanaian lawyer who is currently based in the United States, has built an amazing fully-equipped ICT center for his junior high school.

The school, which is located at Breman-Brakwa in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District, Central Region now has 21 brand new computers in a lab that can seat 40 students at a time.

In addition to the space the computers are in, the facility also has two small offices to be used as office and storage areas.

Obed Effah, Esq the Ghanaian lawyer in the US who built an ICT center for his JHS in Central Region Photo credit: Obed Effah

The kindhearted lawyer tells YEN.com.gh the Breman-Brakwa Islamic School will maintain the facility but will give access to other schools in town to access it for their ICT practicals.

On October 26, 2021, the ICT center whose mission is to give a fair playing field to Breman Brakwa-Kokoso Islamic JHS students to compete with their colleagues in other big cities, was commissioned.

"I decided to build this facility when it dawned on me that even the basic school I attended many years ago and the entire Breman Brakwa Community lacked an ICT center to teach students who will write the same BECE on ICT as their counterparts in Accra and other big cities," the kind lawyer told YEN.com.gh.

