A grandmother has got many talking on social media after singing Cheque's hit song Zoom perfectly well

A video of the grandmother was shared on Instagram and many couldn't believe that the elderly woman could be such a vibe

A few of those that reacted to the video reminded others that old people were once young and some aspired to be rappers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A grandmother has warmed the hearts of many social media users after singing Cheque's Zoom word-for-word and with so much energy.

The grandmother was captured on camera as she enjoyed the trap song while another woman who sat across from her shook her body to the rhythm of the song.

The granny warmed hearts with her positive vibe. Photo credit: @famousblogng

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video on Instagram, @famousblogng wrote:

"Grandma is lit."

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Cheque, whose real name is Akanbi Bamidele, is currently signed to Phyno's Penthauze Music, and his song Zoom is a hit.

Social media users feel the grandma

Many social media users were impressed with the grandma's ability to sing the song word-for-word as some jokingly said she is a gangster. Others said she was once a young person and still young at heart.

@jessicanwaokolo said:

"Wow the best thing I have seen today."

@pamelateky wrote:

"Ppl forget that these grandparents were once young aspiring rappers and singers. If you've got it you've got it. Well done Ma!"

@stephanie_tencrendi commented:

"Happiness is free."

@deestevensproperties wrote:

"Grandma with ginger."

@teenah_01 said:

"G’mama be a gangster from tey tey."

Little boy sings Bella Shmurda's Triumphant

In similar news, a little boy warmed hearts on social media as he was captured on camera singing Bella Shmurda's Triumphant with so much joy.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline, the boy could be seen jumping up in excitement and shaking his dreads as he sang the song word-for-word.

The DJ captured the moment on camera as the little boy immersed himself in the beautiful song in which Bella Shmurda featured legendary artiste Olamide.

One thing is clear in the video, which is the fact that the little boy is a fan of the popular artiste and has listened to the hit song time without number.

Source: Yen