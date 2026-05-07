Chair Used by Otumfuo During Accra Visit Displayed at Despite Museum
- A chair used by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during his visit to Accra has been placed in a glass display at the Despite Museum
- The royal artefact was showcased in a video shared on Instagram on May 6, 2026, highlighting its preservation as a piece of history
- Otumfuo Osei Tutu II remains one of the most respected traditional rulers globally, and the display has sparked excitement among social media users
The chair used by the great King of Asanteman, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during a historic visit to Accra, has been permanently preserved at the Despite Museum.
The armchair, which is of great cultural significance, was reportedly placed in a specially built glass frame to protect its integrity.
A video of the display, which was posted by meyeasanteni on Instagram on May 6, 2026, showed the chair positioned as a central piece of the museum's collection.
Investigation confirms engineer Charles Amissah died of medical neglect, not trauma, “he could have survived”
The move is seen as a gesture of deep respect for the Asantehene, who is revered for his leadership and the spiritual power associated with his stool.
The museum, located in Accra, continues to house various items that document the lifestyle and achievements of influential figures in the country.
Watch the Instagram video below.
Reactions trail Otumfuo chair displayed at museum
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the display of the royal chair below:
quinsilver84 wrote: "😍😍😍😍❤️".
theperfumeplug_200 reacted: "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👑👑👑👑👑👑🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂 💛🖤💚 Piawwwwwww 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥".
kaakyire_vanyopub said:
"Piaww✌️".
Otumfuo Osei Tutu turns 76
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that tributes have poured in from Manhyia Palace, prominent Ghanaians, institutions, and the general public as Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, turns 76.
On Wednesday, May 6, 2026, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II marked his 76th birthday, sparking a wave of reverence, with Manhyia Palace leading the way as they shared a simple message praising the Asante Overlord on Twitter.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh