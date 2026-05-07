A chair used by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during his visit to Accra has been placed in a glass display at the Despite Museum

The royal artefact was showcased in a video shared on Instagram on May 6, 2026, highlighting its preservation as a piece of history

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II remains one of the most respected traditional rulers globally, and the display has sparked excitement among social media users

The chair used by the great King of Asanteman, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during a historic visit to Accra, has been permanently preserved at the Despite Museum.

A historic chair, once used by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is now permanently preserved at the Despite Museum. Its significance in comments. Image credit: Manhyia Palace, UTV/Facebook

Source: UGC

The armchair, which is of great cultural significance, was reportedly placed in a specially built glass frame to protect its integrity.

A video of the display, which was posted by meyeasanteni on Instagram on May 6, 2026, showed the chair positioned as a central piece of the museum's collection.

The move is seen as a gesture of deep respect for the Asantehene, who is revered for his leadership and the spiritual power associated with his stool.

The museum, located in Accra, continues to house various items that document the lifestyle and achievements of influential figures in the country.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Reactions trail Otumfuo chair displayed at museum

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the display of the royal chair below:

quinsilver84 wrote: "😍😍😍😍❤️".

theperfumeplug_200 reacted: "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👑👑👑👑👑👑🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂 💛🖤💚 Piawwwwwww 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥".

kaakyire_vanyopub said:

"Piaww✌️".

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II celebrates his 76th birthday on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, with tributes pouring in from numerous institutions. Image credit: @manhyiapalace

Source: Instagram

Otumfuo Osei Tutu turns 76

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that tributes have poured in from Manhyia Palace, prominent Ghanaians, institutions, and the general public as Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, turns 76.

On Wednesday, May 6, 2026, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II marked his 76th birthday, sparking a wave of reverence, with Manhyia Palace leading the way as they shared a simple message praising the Asante Overlord on Twitter.

Source: YEN.com.gh