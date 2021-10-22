A four-year-old boy has warmed hearts on social media after calling police emergency number just to show a female officer his toys

The little kid picked up the phone to make the call when his father wasn't watching him and the female officer was so polite to him

He invited the officer to come over to his place to see his toys; the officer paid him a visit and confirmed that the boy has cool toys

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A four-year-old boy in New Zealand got many talking after calling the police emergency number just to show a female officer his toys.

When the female officer picked the boy's call, the former asked him what was going on and the boy said he wanted to show her his toys.

The little boy called police emergency number just to show a female officer his toys. Photo credit: @trtworld

Source: UGC

Below is their conversation that was shared on Instagram by @trtworld.

Officer: "This is police, where is your emergency?"

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Boy: "Hi."

Officer: "Hello?"

Boy: "Police lady?"

Officer: "Yes, what's going on?"

Boy: "Umm, can I tell you something?"

Officer: "Yes, you can tell me something."

Boy: "I've got some toys for you."

Officer: "You've got some toys for me?"

Boy: Yep, come over and see them."

Officer: "Whereabouts are you?"

Little boy's dad disrupts the conversation

Before the kid could give details of his whereabouts, his dad took the phone from him and told the officer that he was taking care of the boy's sibling when he snuck out to dial the emergency number.

The officer told the man to confirm if there was no emergency, and he did confirm that there was none.

According to @trtworld, the boy received a special visit from the police and the female officer who spoke to him on the phone confirmed that the boy ‘did have cool toys’.

Social media reacts

Social media users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the development.

@yasmeenaqlehphotography said:

"What a cute phone call."

@sherinakhairi wrote:

"so cute!"

@minhaj_prince commented:

"Appreciate the police lady as well she is so polite while on duty its rare nowadays."

@sunni_world_order.v4 said:

"In America the kid would have gotten tazed and arrested."

@bellochella

"Every kid does this no Matt where in the world they are."

Little boy warms hearts as he sings Bella Shmurda's Triumphant

In other news, a little Nigerian boy has warmed hearts on social media as he was captured on camera singing Bella Shmurda's Triumphant with so much joy.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline, the boy could be seen jumping up in excitement and shaking his dreads as he sang the song word-for-word.

The DJ captured the moment on camera as the little boy immersed himself in the beautiful song in which Bella Shmurda featured legendary artiste Olamide.

Source: Yen