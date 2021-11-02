A first class graduate identified as Haider Malik has taken the bold step of taking to the streets to search for a job

A first class graduate, Haider Malik, has taken job hunting to another level as he stepped on the streets with a big board displaying that he needs an employment opportunity.

Haider said he needs an entry level role or a graduate scheme.

Emmanuel Fajuyigbe, a man in the United Kingdom that took a photo of Haider and shared his story on LinkedIn said he was on his way to work when he saw the jobseeker.

Haider Malik is a first class graduate of Banking and Finance searching for a job. Photo credit: Emmanuel Fajuyigbe/LinkedIn

He urged recruiters to contact the graduate of Banking and Finance if they have job opportunities for the young man.

In his words:

"Morning all. This morning heading to work I just saw this gentleman Haider Malik, maybe this post will not be of help but if there is any recruiter out there please feel free to contact him directly. We live in difficult times and the job market isn’t the best at the moment."

These are tough times

Emmanuel said graduates are getting into debt and finding it difficult to get into the job market in recent times.

In his words:

"Graduates are getting into debt and struggling to enter in the job market and let’s be honest, for some roles a Degree is not even required, what people need sometimes is just an opportunity."

Social media reacts

Reacting, a LinkedIn user named Jenny Simon said:

"Thank you for sharing this! On behalf of many recruiters, I can say you are doing us and all job seekers an enormous service."

James Adeleke wrote:

"Generation Success and Lucy Burgess we should invite him to join our how to get a job in Investment Banking Event."

Philip Akingbemisola commented:

"Thank you for putting a word for Haider. This speaks about your great heart. Wishing him success in his job search."

Dale Moore said:

"I have a few contacts within the banking industry who might be useful to get in touch with. If you’re interested, send me a connection request. Also he may want to apply for our investment banking support programme."

