A talented Ghanaian photographer, Michael Aboya, who is only 26 years old is being featured on Adobe Photoshop's Lightroom

Anytime a user opens the 2022 edition of the Lightroom Classic software, Michael's work will be seen as the splash screen

Michael taught himself photography and bought his first camera just five years ago upon dropping out of programming school.

Michael Aboya, a 26-year-old Ghanaian photographer has achieved a major breakthrough in his craft as one of his works is being featured on Adobe Photoshop's Lightroom as the opening image.

Narrating the success story on his official Instagram handle, aboya.8, Aboya indicated that his journey into photography began only five years ago when he took a big risk to go all into photography.

"I invested everything I had into getting my first camera, into learning to walk my path and starting my journey, into making my dreams real, to understand my purpose and to know who I truly am. Fast forward 5 years and I honestly never imagined that I'll see my work as the Splash screen for Adobe Lightroom Classic every single time I open the program to complete my stories," he said.

26-year-old Ghanaian photographer featured as Adobe Lightroom Splash Image

Source: Instagram

According to a feature by boredpanda.com, Michael’s passion for arts and photography unfolded back when he was studying software programming.

When he abruptly lost his dad to cancer, he realized that life was too short to spend doing something he didn’t enjoy and therefore decided to pursue his dream of becoming a photographer.

Shortly after dropping out of programming school, Michael gathered all the little savings and funds he had at the time (those were meant to pay for his school fees) and got himself his first professional camera.

"I'm extremely grateful to God for his guidance and to @adobe, @lightroom, and @katrin_eismann for this beautiful opportunity," the talented photographer said in conclusion.

See his full narration below

