A confident unemployed Ghanian youth appears to have had enough as he hits the street of Accra in search of a job.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh shared on Facebook by one George Adom Crentsil revealed that the young man whose name was not disclosed was seen standing around the Accra Mall with a placard in his hands.

The placard had the inscription below;

I need a job. 0542131142 Please help me

George shared the post with the caption below attached;

Please let's assist a brother. I saw this humble gentleman on my way to the mall this afternoon seeking for job and I feel our noble members here might be of help!... thanks family

The post at the time of this publication has over 400 reactions, close to 400 comments and more than 50 shares.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

Thomas Wiseman commented:

Ghanaian youth, please there are numerous jobs out there. It is just about us to think outside the box and try to solve some of the numerous problems in the country. Every problem is a business

Anita Dugbartey Okaja replied:

May he get one soon, the Kentry is hard especially when you have mouths to feed at home. Chaiiiii may God bless our hustle!

From Abena Sika Diamond:

Hmmmm I saw one around the East legon tunnel standing on one leg holding similar placard seeking for a job..it is very sad very sad...how I wish I can employ him... May their helpers locate them all..

Jemima Norkai Lokko:

Wow, he must be desperate, things r really terrible, so whats his qualifications, can link him to an agency tat can do a proper background check on him nd help

From Kusi Boateng:

You apply for jobs if u need one. By now he should be editing his CV instead of him wasting his time on the streets

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian man has recently granted an interview with Citi Newsroom and revealed that although he has been jobless for a year now, taking anything less than Ghc2000 as salary is out of the question.

The bold young man, whose name was not disclosed, made this statement at the just ended Youth Employment Agency (YEA) job fair held at the Accra international conference centre from Thursday, September 9, 2021, to Friday, September 10, 2021.

According to the man, he will reject a monthly salary lower than Ghc2000 because he has an Information Technology (IT) background, and with his skills and certifications, he expects better pay.

