An emotional young woman has recently narrated how life has been since her mother went missing

It has been six years since she last saw her mum, and according to her, life has been full of tears

She shared her final decision, which is to let go of the pain and live the life her mum would want for her

A young lady has left many emotional as she opens up about her mum going missing some years back.

In her post on Twitter @miss_laryea2 shared that it has been about six years without seeing her mother or knowing her whereabouts.

She intimated that there is no single day that passes by without missing her.

Sad young woman Photo credit: Jasmin Merdan/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The emotional yet strong young woman said she has decided that moving forward she will stop living in pain and live a life her mother would be proud of.

She shared that she has come to a realization that there are some things that are beyond control.

"Almost 6 years since my mother went missing and tbh I’m so proud of how I’ve grown. 6 years ago I was consistently crying for days till i finally learnt that there are things that are going to be beyond your control so it’s either you move on or die. I decided to live and love.

I miss her everyday but I’ve learnt so much from this. I’m not going to live in that pain anymore. I’m going to live like she always wanted me to."

Netizens who saw her post had some cheerful words for her.

has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@the_drhammond commented:

Awww I don’t really know you but I’m proud of you and I’m sending you a hugFront-facing baby chickHugging faceand so much love

From @JKpenge:

You can do all things through Christ who strengthens you

@misboxie replied:

I cant imagine how painful that must be/have been. It takes a lot of strength to decide to live fully in spite of it. Well done, and i pray you’re always graced with strength to live and thrive.

From @yg4x100:

You held it down well

@thatemmanuella commented:

you’re doing amazing darlingg

@NuhelaSeidu commented:

Sending you hugs and love

