Residents in Weija-Gbawe, especially mothers, are unhappy that the Children's Specialist Hospital in their area is unused

The 120-bed facility, which was completed in November 2024, is fully furnished and equipped to attend to patients

Ghanaians online who watched the video showing the equipment and furnishings of the hospital shared their varied thoughts

The Children's Specialist Hospital, located in Weija-Gbawe, Greater Accra Region, has not been commissioned for use even though the facility was completed in 2024.

The Children's Specialist Hospital is yet to be commissioned for use, even though it was completed in 2024. Photo credit: @citi973

Source: Facebook

The situation of the facility has become a cause of concern for the Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe, Jerry Ahmed Shaib and the residents in the area, particularly mothers.

The 120-bed facility, completed in November 2024, is fully furnished and equipped to attend to patients.

Reports suggest that some rooms have had the air conditioners running since 2025 to preserve installed equipment and prevent deterioration, a situation residents describe as wasteful.

About the Weija Paediatric Hospital

The Weija Paediatric Hospital, located in the Greater Accra Region, is a 120-bed specialised facility designed to be the largest children’s hospital in Ghana.

The project, funded by the World Bank, is equipped with neonatal and paediatric intensive care units, a 100-bed ward, a mother’s hostel, and emergency services.

The hospital, a project under the Ministry of Health, was constructed by Awerco Construction Ltd as part of measures to improve quality paediatric healthcare in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality and surrounding areas.

Once operational, the facility is expected to serve as a major referral centre for paediatric care in the region, easing pressure on existing hospitals and improving outcomes for children requiring specialised medical attention.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to unused Children's Hospital in Weija

Netizens who watched the video to see the equipment and other furnishings in the Children's Specialist Hospital thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts. Read them below:

@Sirben94Sir said:

"You see what we have been talking about?? Okay, no problem. Let us continue with this always."

@FrancisNunoo7 wrote:

"I thought this project was 65% complete under the IMF report...@KMAkandoh, over to you."

@berthabuckman2 said:

"And we're having millions of nurses not getting work to do... Ah, Africans, why? 🤦‍♂️."

@Naa_Anyimah_PhD wrote:

"So what did the Health Minister mean when he said the previous government didn't complete even one hospital? If this one isn't done, what will it take to complete it? Or is the cost so high that we'd rather let people suffer congestion in our public hospitals? I don't get it."

@Trex44751 said:

"This is one of the reasons why I think this America constitution that Rawlings adopted, which shelters the president, needs to be changed to the British type. In that system, the Prime Minister, i.e., Mahama, will stand in parliament to explain why the hospital is not in use."

@Dexllynz wrote:

"And nurses are crying for enrollment every day. We’re really a sick country."

@talk2desage said:

"Hmmmmmm...If you've not been there with your ward, you'll never see the need for it to be commissioned soonest."

@ArnoldAmankrah1 wrote:

"If eno be witchcraft and wickedness, what will make a country’s leaders be this insensitive. Meanwhile, you send your own kids abroad for special care when they fall ill. So what happens to our own kids, too, as you decide not to operationalise this?"

Source: YEN.com.gh