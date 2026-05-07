Former Atinka FM/TV presenter Akosua High Tension announced on May 7, 2026, that she had joined the Multimedia Group to work with Adom FM/TV after a decade at her former job

The popular Akan-language broadcast journalist shared a graphic welcoming her to the Adom Brands, expressing gratitude to Multimedia Group management

Adom FM officially welcomed Akosua High Tension in a Facebook post, while fans and colleagues flooded social media with excitement over her high-profile career move

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Popular Ghanaian journalist Agyeiwaa Cecilia, popularly known as Akosua High Tension, has sparked excitement on social media after making a career move.

Akosua High Tension joins the Multimedia Group's Adom Brands after a decade at Atinka FM/TV. Image credit: AkosuaHighTension

Source: Facebook

The former Atinka FM and TV presenter has joined the Multimedia Group to work with Adom FM/TV after a decade with her former employers.

Akosua High Tension announced the latest move in her career on Wednesday, May 7, 2026, sharing a graphic welcoming her to the Multimedia Group’s Adom Brands.

“New home, new energy. Grateful to the Multimedia group Management #Adom 106.3 #Adom TV. One goal, one love, Glory be to God,” she said.

Adom FM also welcomed their latest acquisition in a post on Facebook with a simple message.

“Akwaaba Akosua to the Multimedia Group Ltd Family,” the post read.

Below is the Facebook post announcing Akosua High Tension’s move to Adom FM of the Multimedia Group.

Who is Akosua High Tension?

Akosua High Tension, whose real name is Cecilia Akosua Agyeiwaa Bonsu, is a prominent Ghanaian broadcast journalist and Akan-language radio host.

She rose to fame as the host of the socio-cultural show Efisem on Atinka FM/TV, which discusses pertinent social issues with a rotating panel of marriage counsellors, life coaches, chiefs and queens, parents and guardians, pastors, etc.

She started her career at Otec FM and Ash FM in Kumasi before joining Atinka Media in 2015. Her career awards include the Best Development Radio Show Host at the 2021 Ghana Media Personality Awards and the 2023 Africa Peace Advocate Award.

Away from the radio, Akosua High Tension is a philanthropist, serving as the Executive Director of the Cecilia High-Tension Foundation.

Below is a YouTube video of Akosua High Tension at Atinka FM.

Reactions to Akosua High Tension’s Adom move

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the news about Akosua High Tension joining the Adom brands at the Multimedia Group.

El Kennetho said:

"The Highest Tension!"

Jemima Adwoa Appiah Danquah wrote:

"ECG High tension😳? AKOSUA is going to electrify the station oooo🤪. Akwaaba Obaapa."

Quabëna Messïah Dë Forëigner commented:

"She is good, papa. The way I like her news and submissions. Rock on, mummy 🥰."

Ernest Oppong said:

"Congratulations, my sister! All the best 👌."

Aduanaba Richard Okyere wrote:

"The Tension is so highhhhhhh. Congratulations 🎉 senior anchor ❤️🔥🎉."

Adakabre Frimpong Manso announces his retirement from the radio during a Neat 100.9FM broadcast on April 29, 2026. Image credit: NeatFM

Source: Facebook

Adakabre retires from radio after two decades

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Adakabre Frimpong Manso retired from radio after more than two decades.

The media personality announced his retirement on April 29, 2026, after his last show on Neat FM and opened up about his career trajectory, starting at Multimedia's Adom FM in the early 2000s.

Source: YEN.com.gh