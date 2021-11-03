A Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) graduate has shared her selection into the Chevening Scholarship Scheme

Sabina Morgan revealed that out of the 64,000 global applicants, she was selected among the top 2% benefactors

Morgan revealed that she will be pursuing a master's degree in Global Development at the University of Leeds in the UK

Sabina Morgan, a vibrant young Ghanaian, has recently shared that out of the over 64,000 global applicants of the Chevening Scholarship, she was selected as one of the 1% Ghanaians awarded the scholarship.

The young lady added that she also made it to the top 2% benefactors of the prestigious scholarship globally.

Sabina poses for the camera

Source: UGC

Taking to her LinkedIn timeline, Sabrina recounted that the journey to being shortlisted for the scholarship scheme was not an easy one but definitely worth it.

"It's been a tasking journey all through the process; it wasn't easy but certainly worth it", she wrote.

The KNUST alumnus revealed that she will be specializing in Gender and Global Development at the University of Leeds in the UK.

According to the driven young lady, her goal is to leave a mark when it comes to gender equality in her field of studies.

