Twitter has appointed Kofi Darko as its Programs Manager, Identity Operations

Darko worked with Uber Ghana as Senior Greenlight Operations Expert for five years before his recent appointment

The Ghana Institute of Journalism and Accra Technical University past student is now pursuing a master's degree in International Business at the University of Ghana

Kofi Darko, a young Ghanaian man has recently taken to social media to announce becoming Twitter's Program Manager, Identity Operations.

In his post sighted on Twitter, Kofi shared that his career transition came after working with Uber Ghana for five years as a Senior Greenlight Operations Expert.

Picture of Kofi Darko Photo credit: Kofi Darko/Twitter

Source: Twitter

According to Kofi, he is excited to start the new chapter in his career.

"After 5yrs+ I decided to leave my role as a Snr GL Operations Expert @Uber. It’s been an amazing Ride. Now, happy to share, I have accepted a new role as a Program Manager, Identity Operations @Twitter. #oneteam. Very excited abt dis new chapter in my career #LoveWhereYouWork", he wrote.

Kofi Darko's background

The newest Twitter employee acquired an HND in Diploma, Marketing from Accra Technical Universty in 2013.

He continued to the Ghana Institute of Journalism and pursued a bachelor of arts degree in Communication Studies in 2014.

Kofi is now undertaking a master's degree in International Business from the University of Ghana.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian lady called Yvonne Eyram Dumor recently narrated her journey to receiving a promotion at the multinational technology company, Google.

Taking to her LinkedIn timeline, Yvonne shared that she had a tough time after getting employed.

She battled with psychological trauma from COVID-19 and fell ill multiple times but could hit the goal she set for herself.

The University of Ghana graduate shared that she suffered from imposter syndrome in the first year of her employment with Google.

"I felt inadequate, measuring myself with others. But one great and valuable gift Google offers is kindness, and reassuring support from colleagues and managers."

Eyram revealed that she set a personal target for herself which was to be promoted in less than two years and that has come to pass.

Source: Yen