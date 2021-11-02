A lady, Sandra Ozioma Marume, has made herself proud by bagging the Mastercard Foundation scholarship for masters at the University of Edinburgh

The young lady, who is a first class graduate of law from Afe Babalola University, also bagged a first class from the Nigerian Law School

In spite of the significant visual impairment associated with albinism, Sandra has always been recording academic feats

A young lady identified as Sandra Ozioma Marume has taken to social media to celebrate her win after bagging the Mastercard Foundation scholarship to study for an MSc at the University of Edinburgh.

Graduating with a first class

Sharing her win on LinkedIn, the young lady disclosed that she graduated with a first class LLB degree from Afe Babalola University despite the significant visual impairment associated with albinism.

Sandra Ozioma Marume bagged a scholarship to study for masters at the University of Edinburgh. Photo credit: Sandra Ozioma Marume/LinkedIn

She also graduated with a first class from the Nigerian Law School and worked at Banwo & Ighodalo, a top-tier globally recognised law firm.

In her words:

"And just recently, securing the prestigious Mastercard Foundation scholarship to study for an MSc at The University of Edinburgh.

"I am excited to be joining a strong network of change-makers across the globe as an MCF scholar."

Sandra expressed gratitude to God, her parents and everyone that was part of her journey. She also thanked her mentors and Mastercard Foundation for selecting her out of over 4,000 applicants.

You can achieve what you conceive

The young lady said she has learnt in the past twenty-five years that whatever the mind conceives is achievable.

In her words:

"In the past two decades and half, I have learnt that whatever the mind can conceive, It can achieve no matter the challenges. Set those goals, you will be surprised at how fast you would accomplish them."

