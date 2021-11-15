Students Surprise Their Teacher With New Shoe After His Old One Became Bad

A teacher, David Blakey, who could not buy new sneakers after his old one bought years ago went bad has been surprised

David's students contributed some money each and got him a new pair from an online store as a gift for his commitment to them

The man took his time to unwrap the gift amid howls and screams from his students who found him a lovely teacher

A man, David Blakey, has been wearing a particular shoe since 1997 when he got his first pair of Jordan sneakers.

Global Positive News reports that after giving it out whenever the students requested to wear it on the basketball court, its sole fell out. When that happened, the man could not buy a new one.

The man hugged the students and appreciated them. Photo source: @thomsonkicks

The teacher couldn't afford new one

Finding out about how their teacher was not rich enough to buy a new pair, his students decided to do something about it.

The classmates from Etobicoke School of Arts in Canada all donated money and ordered a new Jordan online.

He has been a friend

In a clip shared on Instagram, the man was really surprised and happy when he unveiled the gift. He stood up and hugged them.

One of the students, Aidan Thomson, who spoke to the media, said that the teacher has been a good friend to them as he always sought after their welfare and success.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments and thousand of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

jc1973safc said:

"Pay teachers more money."

maytaveras said:

"I love how he’s feeding the hype as he’s opening the present!"

supermodelmomma1 said:

"Some people just know how to connect with kids and I love that! Such an idol for those young boys."

babydereksnana said:

"That’s the way to love: unconditional and for the good of all."

mary_zampaglione said:

"I’ll say it again. This upcoming generation is the best one yet."

jmgf1022 said:

"So nice to see that the students have a great friend and role model in one of their teachers."

stephanie_breuer said:

"That was so nice of his students to do that. They got good hearts."

