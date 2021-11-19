William Yeboah is the founder of Make it Zesty , a brand that has become an international cuisine catering company and academy

The US-based Ghanaian chef originally studied computer science at the university

Yeboah passion for both food and technology while growing up influenced his decision to pursue both fields

William Yeboah is a US-based Ghanaian computer scientist turned professional chef who is giving Ghana significant exposure around the globe through his brand, Make it Zesty.

Pulse Ghana reports that during Yeboah's time in college, he studied computer science and was exposed to a diverse mixture of students who had different pallets of cuisines that triggered his curiosity.

As a child, he always had a passion for exploring different flavours and spices that complement each other. This passion influenced his decision to become a chef.

Life in college

Whilst in college, Yeboah was actively involved in different leadership roles on campus. He created the Afrikan Caribbean Association (ACA) and served as the club's president and created opportunities for students to learn more about their cultures through different research initiatives.

Establishing his business

Yeboah, who is also known as Chef MIZ, is now the founder and chef of Make it Zesty, a brand that has become an international cuisine catering company and academy.

Make it Zesty has held cooking demonstrations with institutional clients, non-profits, and law firms such as Cornell University, Booker T Washington High School, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Davita, Iris House, among others.

Yeboah had a passion for both food and technology whilst growing up. With his background in computer science, research, and travel, he has explored different cultures and the history of international and regional ingredients, which has influenced his methods to cook mouth-watering meals.

Touching his roots

Though Yeboah was born and raised in The Bronx, New York, US, he has a love for his roots. He will be visiting Ghana in December 2021 and is expected to embark on projects with a hotel in his native country.

