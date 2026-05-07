Prophet Samuel Henry, popularly known as Prophet Roja and founder of Roja City International Church, has called for prayers to avert a possible aircraft accident in Ghana in the coming months

According to him, the country may face a potential aviation disaster around November this year if spiritual intervention is not undertaken

His latest remarks have triggered mixed reactions online, with some expressing concern and others questioning the claims

The Founder and General Overseer of Roja City International Church, Prophet Samuel Henry, popularly known as Prophet Roja, has called on Christians to intensify prayers to avert what he describes as a possible aircraft accident in the country in the coming months.

Speaking during a studio interview with broadcast journalist Harey Asuama Kusi, popularly known as Ohemaa Woyeje, on Angel FM in Accra, Prophet Roja warned that a potential aviation disaster could occur around November this year if spiritual intervention is not sought.

Prophet Samuel Henry leads a prayer session after sharing his prophetic message on air. Photo credit: De Lighter Roja/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He urged the Christian community to pray fervently to prevent what he described as a looming tragedy involving an aircraft.

Vision and symbolism explained

The prophet explained that his message is based on a spiritual revelation he claims to have received.

According to him, he saw a symbolic vision of a bird falling from the sky in the month of November, attracting widespread attention from security agencies and the public.

He further stated that in the vision, everything within the “bird” was destroyed upon impact, a detail he interpreted as a catastrophic event with significant loss of life.

Prophet Roja leads prayers following his message about a possible aircraft incident Photo credit: De Lighter Roja/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The prophecy has since been widely interpreted by some as a warning of a possible plane crash.

Following his revelation, Prophet Roja led a prayer session aimed at preventing the alleged disaster from occurring.

He stressed the need for continuous spiritual vigilance and intercession to avert the predicted event.

Prophet Roja is known for making bold prophecies, some of which he claims have materialised over time.

He previously gained public attention after making predictions about a possible aircraft-related incident involving prominent individuals.

His latest comments have generated discussion among members of the public, particularly on social media, with mixed reactions ranging from concern to scepticism.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Social reaction to Prophet Roja's prophecy

Social media users have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on the prophecy. YEN.com.gh compiled the comments below.

N Salifu commented:

"It will be best to speak directly to whoever this is directed to, rather than create panic in the country. With all due respect, please."

Evans Deco noted:

"I have dreamed about this before."

Marley shared:

"Your prophecy changed my life."

OWURAKU said:

"I am cancelling my flight asap."

Prophet Uche sends prophetic message to Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Eric Boahen Uche sparked online discussions following a prophecy about possible global political instability, warning Ghanaians abroad to be wary.

He shared the message during a sermon, where he claimed to have seen a vision involving rising tensions between Russia and the United States.

His comments went viral on various social media platforms, attracting mixed reactions from the public.

Source: YEN.com.gh