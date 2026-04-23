A video of Ghanaian influencer Quitachie unboxing her sleek smart fridge has sparked intense online chatter, with its standout features drawing curiosity and admiration

Reactions have ranged from praise for her refined taste to questions about the price of the AI-powered appliance she proudly showcased

The trending clip has further cemented Quitachie’s growing influence, as her bold luxury choices have kept her firmly in the spotlight across Ghana’s lifestyle scene

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Ghanaian socialite Quitachie has set social media buzzing after showcasing a luxury fridge reportedly costing over GH¢40,000 while furnishing her new apartment.

Ghanaian socialite Quitachie showcases a GH¢40,000 luxury fridge, stirring excitement on social media. Image credit: Quitashie/X, YouTube

Source: UGC

In a YouTube short, she excitedly unboxed the appliance, showing off its sleek design and glossy finish as she shared her new home setup to followers.

The fridge, though the brand was not widely emphasised, comes with advanced features including AI functions, a built-in camera, a beverage centre, and several smart systems.

The young socialite, visibly excited during the unboxing, expressed how long she had wanted the appliance, adding that she could not find her preferred option in Ghana and therefore imported it.

She described the purchase as a major personal milestone while furnishing her new apartment.

“I don’t know how much fridges actually cost, but GH¢40,000 for the fridge I actually want is insane,” she said.

The display of the expensive appliance has drawn mixed reactions online, with many congratulating her on her achievement, while others expressed surprise at the cost.

Some users noted that the amount spent could reportedly purchase land or even a house in certain areas, sparking wider debate on luxury spending. Others have also pleaded for her to support their businesses.

Watch as Quitachie unboxes her smart fridge in the YouTube video below.

Quitachie’s new smart fridge sparks online reactions

Netizens have taken to social media to share their views on the cost at which Ghanaian socialite Quitachie purchased her dream fridge. Below are some of their reactions.

@Gladyssiaw5868 wrote:

"40k herrr, money is sweet oo. God, please bless me too."

@Magically52 added:

"She is back."

@Pinkymimi118 commented:

"Happy for you."

@AlagboJohnkwaku wrote:

"Sis, kindly try and help those that are in need eerr."

@julianagyasi8149 added:

"Chichie is finally back."

@KerziaHavor commented:

"Girl, congratulations."

@ChristianaMawulolo added:

"Chichii, please give me some of the cut-off money to work here."

Nana Akua Addo claims Quitachie can't afford her dining table. Photo credit: @nanakuaaddo.

Source: Instagram

Nana Akua Addo claims Quitachie is broke

In a related development, Ghanaian actress and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo has stirred reactions online following bold comments she made about fellow influencer Quitachie on TikTok.

The style influencer made claims about Quitachie’s financial status in a viral post that has since sparked debate.

Nana Akua Addo made what many described as disrespectful remarks about Bedue Madjoub Sufiya, popularly known in lifestyle blogging circles as Quitachie.

According to the actress, the recent Master’s graduate cannot afford her crystal dining table.

The comments came after a fan joyfully suggested that Quitachie would quickly order the same dinner plates Nana Akua Addo showcased.

In response, the actress blasted the fan, insisting that the 23-year-old vlogger could not afford her custom-made dining table.

Quitachie unboxes over GH¢150k worth of gifts for herself. Image Credit: @quitachie

Source: TikTok

Quitachie unboxes GH¢150k worth of gifts

Earlier, YEN.com. gh reported that the Ghanaian social media influencer Quitachie unboxed gifts she bought for herself, which were prominent on her New Year's wish list.

Quitachie took to her TikTok page to share a lovely video of the expensive gifts she bought for herself.

In the same TikTok caption, she disclosed that the expensive gadgets, bags and other accessories she unboxed cost about $10,000, which is approximately GH¢151,719.54 using the current exchange rate on Google dated February 4, 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh