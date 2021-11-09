A lady has celebrated finally graduating from the university against all odds

The excited graduate who was expelled and later recalled said her course adviser had tried getting her to bed

The graduate who carried a baby every day to class said the course adviser would later accuse her of beating him up after his moves on her failed

A lady has celebrated becoming a university graduating despite all the obstacles that stood in her way.

In a post shared by Instablog9ja on Instagram, the fresh graduate of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri rocked a polo that had the words 'expelled and recalled' cancelled as well as the word 'graduated' given a tick.

The lady was expelled and later recalled Photo Credit: @instablog9ja

She was expelled and later recalled

Sharing a picture of when she was taking a lecture, the lady recalled how she always carried a baby to class while dealing with her divorce.

In the course of it, the FUTO graduate said she was expelled but would later be recalled.

The lady's issue with her course adviser

She narrated how her course adviser made advances to her. According to the lady, when he saw that his advances were unfruitful, the course adviser accused her of beating him up.

Her post reads:

"Saw this picture and I was crying like a baby. Was carrying a baby to class everyday and fighting a bad divorce.

"While at it, I got expelled.

"My course adviser couldn't get me to bed so he said that I beat him up.

"I was a disaster at that time.

"Look where I am now."

Many celebrate the lady

@rileygram__ said:

"Expelled, then recalled?? Naah, what GOD cannot do doesn’t exist cha cha . Congrats."

@uncommondjango wrote:

"I can’t think of the odds that Females go through in Our Society! Vultures called Lecturers failing them left and right all in the name of Scores… After graduation, no job, going into Labour market and won’t be given a job except they bed you! Omoh… Women really dey try for Our Society! Most of our men are shameless!"

@gege_blaq stated:

"You are a champ. Thank you for not relenting, giving up or choosing not school. This generation needs more of you & congratulations."

@francis_ukotte commented:

"I don't see how a course adviser have the power to expel a student, even probation won't get u expelled, only serious offense like malpractice or stealing, and you will be taken to panel, if found guilty b4 being expelled...anyways congratulations"

