A strong young woman has opened up about how the loss of her parents impacted her life in school

Taking to Twitter, she shared that she lost her father in her first year at the university right after losing her mother

She mentioned that she emerged as the best graduating Civil Engineering student regardless of the pain she encountered

A young lady has warmed many hearts as she took to social media to recount the journey that led to graduating as the best Civil Engineering Student.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, @kinfee__ shared that, she lost her father in her first year at the university right after losing her mother.

She revealed that the close relationship she had with her father made losing him very difficult.

Best graduating Civil Engineering student on her big day Photo credit: kinfee/Twitter

"It was tough for me because of how close we were. I also didn't know how my life would be after that", she shared.

The brilliant young lady intimated that she got depressed and used to silently cry at night but God kept her.

Eventually things became easier, @kinfee__ revealed.

The young lady shared that her academic excellence is more than an achievement for her.

She said it is a reminder of God's faithfulness and intentionality towards her.

"Despite all I went through, God strengthened me and made me mentally stable. I worked really hard and I'm proud if myself!"

