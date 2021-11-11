The Ghanaian 'clergyman' claimed that he had been to heaven

He asserted in an interview on Kumasi-based Akoma FM that he's been to heaven four times

A video of the preacher speaking in the studio of the Ghana-based radio station has surfaced on social media

A Ghanaian man, who is said to be a preacher has claimed that he has visited heaven not less than four times.

During an interview in the studio of Kumasi-based Akoma FM, the 'man of God' confidently stated that he had been to heaven on four occasions.

He was responding to a question from the host who asked if he had been to heaven, to which he answered in the affirmative, stressing that he had visited the abode of God four times.

''Now, it's God who has called you because you have been to heaven ... You have been to heaven, right?'' the host asked.

''Yes, I have been to heaven four times,'' the man answered.

It is, however, not clear what prompted the question, although it seemed the host asked to affirm the claim made by the preacher in the past.

A video of the man in the studio of Kumasi-based Akoma FM has emerged online.

Click to watch the video below:

