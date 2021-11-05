A Ghanaian clergyman, Osofo Acheampong, has averred that having a side chick is very good

The preacher, said to be the head of a Seventh-Day Adventist church, cited Abraham and David as vessels God used but were engaged in extramarital affairs

The video in which he shared his opinion has gained traction on social media

A Ghanaian pastor, Osofo Acheampong, has opined that there's nothing untoward about having a side chick while in a relationship with someone.

Pastor Acheampong, said to be the head of a Seventh-Day Adventist church, shared the opinion in a recent interview as he referred to the Bible to buttress his submission.

''Having a side chick is very good. If I'm to rate it, I'll give it 100 percent,'' he said.

Having a Side Chick is Good; Abraham, David, All Had Some - Ghanaian Preacher Reveals Photo credit: Oheneba Media

Source: Instagram

Bible reference

The clergyman cited Abraham and David as prominent men God worked with despite having partners outside their marriages. These were vessels who engaged in extramarital affairs, he said.

He stated that he feels sad when he hears other pastors preaching against having multiple women aside from their wives.

Pastor Acheampong further opined that such preachers should come to his church for teachings.

Click to watch the video:

Source: Yen