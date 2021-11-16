Achimota School has taken to social media to celebrate two of their alumnae for their recent achievements

The twin sisters, Emefa and Emenyo Apaloo graduated from the medical school

The University of Ghana alumnae were encouraged by their secondary school alma mater to soar higher

Emefa and Emenyo Apaloo, twin sisters who completed their medical school education at the University of Ghana have been congratulated by Achimota School.

In a recent post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Achimota School, the twin sisters were assured of how proud their secondary school alma mater is of their accomplishment.

The post read;

#AchimotaExcellence We are proud to share the accomplishments of Dr (s) Emefa and Emenyo Apaloo, SOA House, Science 1, OAA 2015. Congratulations on your completion of medical school Ayekoo #SheIsSTEM #girlpower

Emefa and Emenyo posing for the camera Photo credit: Achimota School/Facebook

Source: UGC

At the time of this publication, the post has close to 400 reactions with more than 20 comments and 9 shares.

In a similar development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that two identical twins broke the internet after they announced their recent academic achievement with joy. The Nigerian ladies recently bagged their degrees from the Western Illinois University in the United States.

One of the ladies, identified as Aderoju Rebecca congratulated herself and her sister, Aderoju Racheal, on LinkedIn on the completion of their master's degree programme.

Rebecca, who had a stint with Covenant University acquired a degree in communications while Racheal acquired a degree in English, both from Western Illinois University.

In the celebratory post, Rebecca hinted at the next step for them. She stated that they would be starting their PhD programme in the coming months.

She wrote: "My twin sister Rachael Aderoju and I graduated from our Master’s program from Western Illinois University, from Communication and English programs respectively. We will be starting our PhD program this FALL. Congratulations to us!! "#mastersdegree #graduation2021"

Social media users joined the duo in their celebrations.

Ayo Banji said: "Congratulations! I'm so happy, for you both! God is good! Further successes and breakthroughs, in Jesus' name!."

Victoria Ayanfeogooluwa wrote: "Congratulations babes." Paul Long hailed: "Congratulations blackgoddesses."

