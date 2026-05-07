Gerard Pique has been banned for two months after an explosive confrontation with referees following FC Andorra’s defeat.

FC Andorra were also fined €1,500 and hit with a partial stadium closure as sanctions pile up

Former Gerard Pique has been suspended for two months after an angry confrontation with match officials following FC Andorra’s defeat to Albacete Balompié in Spain’s Segunda Division.

The former FC Barcelona defender, who owns Andorra, was punished after comments made towards referees after the club’s 1-0 home loss last Friday.

FC Andorra owner Gerard Pique will miss six matches after receiving a two-month suspension over referee abuse claims. Image credit: Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the referee’s report, Pique aggressively followed officials through the tunnel while protesting decisions made during the match.

According to Football Espana, the report stated:

“Gerard Pique Bernabeu shouted at me in a threatening manner, following me within inches of my face along the tunnel to the entrance of the referees’ dressing room, protesting and objecting to my performance.”

The report also quoted Pique saying:

“Leave with assistance so you don’t get attacked,” and “I hope you have an accident.”

Meanwhile, Pique will miss Andorra’s next six matches and cannot perform presidential duties during the suspension.

The club was also fined €1,500 and handed a partial stadium closure for two games.

Gerard Pique splits with partner Clara Chia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gerard Pique has reportedly ended his three-year relationship with Clara Chia, adding another twist to the former Barcelona star’s widely discussed personal life in Spain.

The ex-FC Barcelona defender has remained under public attention since his split from Shakira, with whom he shares two sons after their 11-year relationship ended amid infidelity allegations.

Source: YEN.com.gh