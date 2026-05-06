A young innovator named Ebubechukwu developed a digital platform called Baza.ng to address post-harvest losses among smallholder farmers

The platform works by deploying field agents to communities to onboard farmers and ensure their produce is visible and accessible to buyers

Ebubechukwu received technical and financial support through the Young Africa Innovates Programme to scale her agritech solution

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A young Nigerian innovator, Ebubechukwu, has launched a digital solution to tackle the persistent problem of food wastage and low income for smallholder farmers.

Young Africa Innovates Programme supports innovators like Ebubechukwu to enhance food security through technology. Image credit: UNDP Nigeria/X

Source: Twitter

The platform, known as Baza.ng, was designed to bridge the gap between rural farmers and urban consumers by creating a more efficient supply chain.

The initiative addresses the challenge of post-harvest loss, which has long limited the earnings of farmers across the country despite high food demand.

By using field agents to bring farmers into the digital space, the platform ensures that farm produce is efficiently delivered to the market before it spoils.

Ebubechukwu’s innovation has gained significant visibility through the Young Africa Innovates Programme, a partnership between UNDP Nigeria and the Mastercard Foundation.

The programme provides mentorship and financial backing to young people who are solving societal challenges through technology.

Ebubechukwu's work is part of a growing movement of youths transforming the agricultural sector from the ground up to ensure food security.

Watch the X video below.

Ebubechukwu's digital innovation sparks online reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post by UNDP Nigeria below:

@truebenny001 said:

"In a country still struggling with food shortages and high costs, we are still dealing with wastage."

@NikoiKharis wrote:

"It is very unsettling that we import food, yet we consistently, and without fail, suffer post-harvest losses. When solutions are glaring, and problems persist, then, without a doubt, we have a leadership and systems problem."

@bigatta_ reacted:

"Great"

@JoyfulCl added:

"Does Nigeria have farmers?"

Ghanaian nurse turns farmer

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that not many people can identify an opportunity, take the bold step of leaving their comfort zone to pursue a new endeavour and succeed in doing so.

In May 2023, Ama Serwaa Ennin, a young Ghanaian lady, opted to venture into farming after her quest to secure gainful employment as a nurse suffered a setback.

Source: YEN.com.gh