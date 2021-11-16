A man Osaretin Michael has showered encomiums on his mother for co-sponsoring his education

Osaretin who recently completed his NYSC revealed that his mum made ends meet as a trader in a market in Benin City, Edo State

According to him, she resorted to being a market trader after graduating from university with no job for over 17 years

A man has taken to social media to celebrate his 55-year-old mother for striving to make ends meet against all odds.

Osaretin Michael shared on LinkedIn that his mum had graduated from the University of Benin but couldn't get a job.

He hailed her for co-sponsoring his education Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Osaretin Michael

He hailed his mum for 'stooping low' to engage in her current occupation

Undeterred, he said she decided to be a trader in a market in Benin City, Edo and was able to co-sponsor his undergraduate education despite nit earning much from the business.

Michael praised his mother for 'stooping low' to engage in the trading business describing her as his example.

The young man praised his mum for her sacrifices

He added that despite ridicule from her friends, she continued at the work and was willing to sacrifice her resources to ensure he had a bright future.

In his words:

"This woman despite earning little from her trade, still co-sponsored me during my undergraduate days at the University of Benin and periodically sacrificed whatever means available to her just to make me have a brighter future.

"She has always been my example right from day one and the thought of her stooping low to become a " market trader" despite her educational qualification and ridicule from her peers just to provide for her children, inspires me to work harder in life so that all her sacrifices won't be in vain."

Netizens hail the woman

Isah Kabiru stated:

"Osaretin Michael mums are the best inspiration we can get with their prayers forth back and so and their healing calmly chosen speeches it will get you up and running."

Omolara Akanji said:

"I love, respect and pray always for Nigerian women of valour, who go extra mile to get their children the necessities of life. May God bless her and lengthen her days to eat the fruit of her labour in good health of mind and body "

Olayemi Asaaju wrote:

"Your mum didn't 'stoop low' she stood tall! 'Whatever thy hand findeth to do, do it with all thy might'

"Your mum is a woman of courage and resilience. God keep her stronger

"God bless all mothers and grant them grace to live long in sound health and mind "

Julio Ngankam remarked:

"I can gratify such words, because I grew in the same situation. What if said my mom is a great model as you said in the post. Really thanks for raising our mothers up. They sacrifice everyday for our own good."

