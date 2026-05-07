Players of Paris Saint-Germain celebrated wildly to the viral “Kakalika” tune after knocking Bayern Munich out of the Champions League

PSG’s aggregate triumph over the German giants has now set up a mouthwatering final clash against Arsenal on May 30

The choice of celebration song quickly caught the attention of fans online, with Ghanaian music duo DopeNation among those reacting

Paris Saint-Germain celebrated their place in another UEFA Champions League final in unforgettable fashion after eliminating Bayern Munich on Wednesday, May 6.

The French champions sealed qualification with a 6-5 aggregate victory after following up their thrilling first-leg win with a 1-1 draw in Munich.

PSG Celebrate with Kakalika After Dumping Bayern Munich to Reach UCL Final vs Arsenal. Photo credit: @GhDopeNation/X and Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

PSG players jam to Kakalika song

Moments after the final whistle, PSG’s dressing room burst into wild celebrations. Players hugged, danced and sang as emotions flowed after another huge European night.

But what truly caught the attention of fans online was the music playing in the background.

The squad celebrated to the viral Ghanaian hit song Kakalika, turning the dressing room into a party atmosphere.

In videos circulating on social media and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the PSG stars looked fully locked into the vibe as the catchy tune blasted through the speakers.

The celebration quickly went viral, with Ghanaian music duo DopeNation reacting to the moment on X.

"Congrats on your win, PSG. Kakalikaa", they wrote along with fire and world emojis.

Watch the video here, as shared on X:

Fans also flooded social media with reactions after seeing one of Ghana’s hottest songs embraced on one of football’s biggest stages.

@hunchojnr_ wrote:

"It will be played at the UCL finals, and PSG will win."

@mantse8591024 added:

"Kakalika to the globe."

@brainy_rex congratulated the duo:

"Keep winning, Dopenation."

@GhostRasa summed up the excitement:

"You reach rough. Come see how I deh smile for here."

Kakalika dance continues to take over world football

The growing connection between football and the viral Kakalika trend continues to gather momentum across Europe.

Just last month, William Osula celebrated with the dance after scoring for Newcastle United against Bournemouth.

Watch Osula's version of the Kakalika dance, as shared on X:

Thierno Barry then followed suit, joining the craze when he pulled off the dance after scoring for Everton in a dramatic 3-3 draw against Manchester City on May 4.

Watch Barry's Kakalika dance, as shared on X:

Now PSG have become the latest football powerhouse to embrace the trend, pushing the Ghanaian tune even further onto the global stage.

PSG to face Arsenal after Kakalika celebration

Attention will now turn to the Champions League final on May 30, where PSG face Arsenal in Budapest.

PSG Celebrate with Kakalika After Dumping Bayern Munich to Reach UCL Final vs Arsenal. Photo by David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Both clubs are chasing European glory, with Arsenal aiming to win the competition for the first time and PSG hoping to successfully defend their crown.

Should the French giants defeat the Premier League leaders, they would become the first team since Real Madrid to win back-to-back Champions League titles.

Luis Enrique aims subtle dig at Arteta

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Luis Enrique appeared to aim a subtle dig at Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta ahead of the Champions League final.

Arteta's side are widely viewed as underdogs against the reigning European champions, PSG, who also eliminated the Gunners in last season’s semi-finals.

Source: YEN.com.gh