Two invigilators were arrested in the Bono Region for alleged examination misconduct during the BECE

Authorities have strengthened oversight amid ongoing WAEC crackdown on examination malpractices nationwide

WAEC warns of severe consequences for individuals involved in cheating and examinations fraud

Two invigilators have been taken into custody in the Bono Region following allegations of misconduct during the ongoing 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The arrests were confirmed by the Bono Regional Directorate of Education, highlighting a rigorous crackdown on attempts to compromise the integrity of the national assessment.

Two invigilators arrested in the Bono Region for examination malpractices in the ongoing 2026 BECE. Photo credit: ModernGhana

Source: UGC

According to Mr Luke Mensah, the Public Relations Officer for the directorate, the suspects were apprehended at separate centres within the region for allegedly attempting to bypass examination protocols using mobile technology.

Suspects apprehended at Sunyani and Fiapre centres

In a report sighted on ModernGhana, he said the first arrest occurred on Monday, May 4, at the Fiapre Notre Dame Senior High School examination centre.

The suspect, identified as Kwabena Twum, a teacher at the Odomase Seventh Day Adventist Junior High School was reportedly caught attempting to use a mobile phone to photograph examination question papers.

A second, yet-to-be-identified individual was detained on Tuesday, May 5, at the Sunyani Senior High School centre for a similar suspected offence.

Luke Mensah confirmed that both men have since been granted police enquiry bail but continue to assist with ongoing investigations.

Regional education directorate maintains strict oversight

Despite these incidents, the Bono Regional education directorate has assured the public that the examination process remains largely undisturbed.

The region has deployed 88 supervisors and 882 invigilators to oversee the 25,000 candidates currently sitting the exams across 88 designated centres.

Luke Mensah further emphasised that the authorities have intensified monitoring to stem examination malpractices and potential infractions to ensure a fair environment for all pupils.

WAEC acts on nationwide malpractice report

The arrests come amid a wider national report from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), which has seen several individuals detained across multiple regions.

Officials have expressed dismay at the persistent nature of these offences despite numerous public warnings.

Reflecting on the motivations behind such actions, WAEC's Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, noted:

“I think they are enticed by monetary considerations; otherwise, I wouldn't understand why anybody would want to do this even after all the warnings.”

The authorities have reiterated that any individual found complicit in cheating will face the full rigour of the law, including potential prosecution and the cancellation of results for the affected candidates.

Source: YEN.com.gh